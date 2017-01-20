Ford MotorFord to Record Pre-Tax Loss of $3 Billion in 2016
Most U.S. Autos on Lots Since 2005 Has Ford Lead Output Cut
Donald TrumpRead Donald Trump’s Full Inauguration Speech
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
inauguration dayKellyanne Conway Calls $3,600 Inauguration Dress ‘Trump Revolutionary Wear’
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Most Powerful WomenMelania Trump Evokes Jackie Kennedy in Inauguration Outfit
politics-us-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
Henry Kissinger Photo by Stephen Gandel
Davos 2017

Henry Kissinger Says Donald Trump Is Right about Russia

Stephen Gandel
Updated: 5:50 PM UTC

Henry Kissinger is OK with Donald Trump's bromance with Valdmir Putin. In fact, he said he hopes the two leaders get even closer.

Speaking via live stream at the World Economic Form in Davos, Switzerland on Friday, shortly before Trump's Inauguration, Kissinger said that he agrees with Trump's "general attitude" toward Russia. The former Secretary of State said America needed to be less confrontational with Russia, and that that should be a major priority for Trump.

"I hope that an effort will be made for a serious dialogue which tries to avoid the drift towards confrontation and in which Europe, America and Russia come to some agreement about the limits within which military pressure is carried out," Kissinger outlined.

Kissinger also took a jab at outgoing President Obama, saying that the he had withdrawn from areas of the world that he shouldn't have.

At one point, Kissinger said that Russia's leader Putin has "secured equilibrium in the world."

Earlier this month, the government released a report that said Putin had directly tried to influence the election. Russia’s campaign involved the hacks, strategic leaks of sensitive information, the dissemination of fake news, and the use of Internet trolls, the report states. The efforts seemed to aimed at assisting Trump, the report concluded.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE