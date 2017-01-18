The billionaire Tom Steyer , an environmental activist, said he won't quantify how much he is willing to spend to combat Donald Trump's presidency.

“If you ask me can I put a limit on how much I value the health, the safety, the employment and the civil liberties of Americans, there’s no limit to what I think that’s worth,” Steyer told Bloomberg in an interview.

Steyer, a Democrat who spent at least $87 million on the 2016 presidential election, was the biggest individual political donor in the race. According to Bloomberg , Steyer routes most of his money through the NextGen Climate Action Committee, a Super PAC he helped create in 2012 in an effort to devote himself to conservation. During the 2016 election, Steyer funded several anti-Trump ads through NextGen Climate.

Steyer wants to fight against the Trump administration potentially weakening environmental regulations. Trump has said climate change is a hoax invented by China . Although he has let up on some of his campaign promises, like pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement , his overall stance on the environment has alarmed conservationists.

“We don’t know how much of their campaign rhetoric they’re going to try to put into action,” Steyer said. “But this is the most broad-based and dangerous attack on American values certainly that I have ever experienced in my lifetime and much more than I have ever imagined would happen while I’m alive.”