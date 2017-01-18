OracleLabor Department Slaps Oracle With Discrimination Lawsuit
Key Speakers At The Oracle OpenWorld 2015 Conference
Lehman BrothersHere’s What the Former CEO of Lehman Brothers Is Up to Now
Richard Fuld Visits Wuhan
Donald Trump4 Coming Flash Points Between Donald Trump and the Congressional GOP
President-Elect Trump And Vice President-Elect Pence Meet With House Speaker Paul Ryan On Capitol Hill
RobotsDoorDash and Postmates Are Going to Start Testing Robot Deliveries
A worker at a Central Intelligence Agency headquarters clean
Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Security

You Can Now Search Millions of Declassified CIA Documents Online

Laura Entis
Updated: 5:19 PM UTC

The CIA just took an uncharacteristic step towar d transparency.

On Tuesday, the agency published millions of pages of declassified documents online, a move first reported by Buzzfeed News. While they were already technically available to the public, reading them required a trip to the National Archives in College Park, Maryland , as the documents could only be accessed on-site.

But now it’s possible to search through the database -- which includes documents from the 1940s to the 1990s -- anytime, from your own computer.

Related: I Didn’t Believe VR Was the Future — Until Now

The archive’s volume is staggering, as are the subjects the documents cover, which range from the CIA’s involvement in major events such as Vietnam and the Cold War to files detailing purported supernatural activity. Other topics of note: Nazi war crimes, the agency’s role in the overthrow of multiple governments, telepathy, UFO sightings, Fidel Castro, the papers of Henry Kissinger, and a recipe for invisible ink.

All this, of course, is just a fraction of what’s included.

Already, some weird gems have surfaced. A 1973 memo, unearthed by the BBC, documents a series of tests the agency conducted on illusionist Uri Geller to test his psychic abilities. The researchers were apparently impressed, writing that Geller "demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner.”

You can search the archive here for yourself.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE