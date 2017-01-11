Target Corp. signage is seen on a shopping cart and the exterior of a company store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, May 16, 2016.

Target will close its remaining Portrait Studios, a spokesman for Lifetouch, the Minnesota-based company that operates the studios confirmed to Fortune .

The retailer closed 145 of its Portrait Studios last July, citing re-model plans to allocate the spaces differently. The 138 remaining studios will close by Jan. 28, Lifetouch spokesman Kelvin Miller said.

Miller said Target had notified the company that a significant number of studios may close in 2017 because the operation "would no longer be profitable."

Target opened the portrait studios in 1996, initially as a way to drive traffic to the store. However, as digital photography has increased in popularity, professional photo studios have struggled .

