Apple is asking permission to conduct "high-tech manufacturing" in a facility in Mesa, Arizona, according to a notice published Monday.

A notification published in the Federal Register said that Apple sought approval from the Foreign-Trade Zones Board to make "finished products" in a zone that will exempt it from customs duty payments. The request comes as Apple has faced criticism from President-elect Donald Trump for producing the iPhone and other products abroad.

Apple's request, which was filed in June 2016, seems limited to servers used in internal operations, rather than for a mass-market consumer product. If it's approved, however, the Arizona facility would mark an unusual instance of a U.S. tech company manufacturing and assembling a finished product domestically, where labor costs are higher.

Foreign-trade zones are treated as though they're outside U.S. customs zones, allowing companies to avoid duty when exporting or importing products. The government supports these areas because they help create jobs that otherwise might have been outsourced internationally.

Apple's center in Arizona would consolidate Apple's production of servers used in data centers in Oregon and Arizona. There, the company will build its servers before shipping them to other U.S. data centers. The tech giant plans to start with 150 "high paid" positions at the Mesa center, including a full-time executive.

Apple ( aapl ) isn't the only company trying to add manufacturing jobs in the U.S. amid pressure from President-elect Trump. A ir conditioner maker Carrier and automaker Ford both decided to nix plans to outsource production jobs to Mexico, instead investing in plants in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Ford ( f ) , however, has said its decision was not driven by Trump's position on the issue.