Understanding the iPhone’s Impact Over the Last Decade

Apple's iPhone was unveiled 10 years ago today, and its impact over that period is nothing short of astounding.

On January 9, 2007, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone. At that moment , the world changed in meaningful ways, and the iPhone would go on to become Apple's biggest money-maker. Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone also helped to launch the broader smartphone market into another era and aided developers around the world in turning small development houses into major businesses. Meanwhile, Apple's competitors have generated bundles of cash in the smartphone market, and looking ahead, there appears to be no slowing down investment in the industry.

Here is some data to illustrate how important the iPhone has been to Apple ( aapl ) and the industry.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple's iPhone Performance

15: iPhones Apple has released since 2007.

iPhones Apple has released since 2007. 90.1 million: Apple iPhone users in the U.S. at the end of 2016, according to eMarketer.

Apple iPhone users in the U.S. at the end of 2016, according to eMarketer. 1 billion: iPhones sold worldwide since June 2007 (as of July 2016).

iPhones sold worldwide since June 2007 (as of July 2016). 3 months: The time it took Apple to sell one million iPhones.

Apple Financials

$118 million: iPhone-related revenue Apple generated in the handset's first full quarter of availability in 2007.

iPhone-related revenue Apple generated in the handset's first full quarter of availability in 2007. $4.4 billion: Apple's quarterly revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2007.

Apple's quarterly revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2007. $472 million: Apple's quarterly profit in the three months ended June 30, 2007.

Apple's quarterly profit in the three months ended June 30, 2007. $15.4 billion: Apple's cash hoard in the fiscal year ended Sept. 29, 2007.

Apple's cash hoard in the fiscal year ended Sept. 29, 2007. $28.2 billion: iPhone revenue Apple generated in its last-reported quarter ended Sept. 2016.

iPhone revenue Apple generated in its last-reported quarter ended Sept. 2016. $46.9 billion: Apple's quarterly revenue in its last-reported quarter ended Sept. 2016.

Apple's quarterly revenue in its last-reported quarter ended Sept. 2016. $9 billion: Apple's quarterly profit in its last-reported quarter ended Sept. 2016.

Apple's quarterly profit in its last-reported quarter ended Sept. 2016. $237.6 billion: Apple's cash hoard in September 2016.

Apple App Store

2.2 million: Total number of apps in Apple's App Store.

Total number of apps in Apple's App Store. $60 billion: Amount Apple has paid to App Store developers since the marketplace's 2008 opening.

Amount Apple has paid to App Store developers since the marketplace's 2008 opening. 1.4 million: Jobs, including app developers, software engineers, and entrepreneurs, Apple says its App Store supports.

Smartphone Industry