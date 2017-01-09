oil and gas
Oil Price Spike May Not Save Energy Sector
Oil and gas job cuts
Most Powerful Women
These 7 Tech Companies Are Joining the Effort to Recruit Moms Who Left the Workplace
Inside A Choice Career Fair Ahead Of Jobless Claims Figures
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Capitalizing on a Big Decision by McDonald’s
Taco Bell And Pizza Hut Restaurants Ahead Of Yum! Brands Earnings Figures
The Mobile Executive
Watch Steve Jobs Unveil the iPhone 10 Years Ago
MacWorld attendees look over an iPhone on display during Mac
Video screen image of Apple AirPods during a media event in San Francisco
Video screen image of Apple AirPods during a media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach - RTX2OJO3 Beck Diefenbach — Reuters
The Mobile Executive

Apple Banned This App for AirPods as ‘Not Appropriate’

Aaron Pressman
Updated: 4:38 PM UTC

A new app to help people find a lost AirPod piece has been banned by Apple, the developer says.

Mobile app developer studio Deucks Pty released the app, called "Finder for Airpods," last week. The app used the iPhone to track the Bluetooth wireless signal emitted by the two AirPod units to help locate the lost piece, displaying a line showing whether the user was getting closer or farther away based on signal strength.

Excitement about Apple's new wireless earphones has almost been matched by anxiety about how easy it could be to lose one of the two unconnected mini speakers. So there was an initial burst of enthusiasm about the new app, which quickly garnered a rating of four and a half stars.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

But on Monday, the app had vanished from the Apple App Store—and developer Raajit Sharm at Deucks Pty says it's not coming back.

"Apple determined the 'concept' of people finding their AirPods with the app was deemed 'not appropriate for the App Store,'" Sharm wrote in an email to Fortune. "The app will not return back."

Apple (aapl) has in the past removed apps from the App Store for a wide variety of reasons, ranging from inappropriate content to improper use of the iPhone's hardware to more mundane technical software problems. Fortune reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if any is received.

The tech giant announced the $159 AirPods back in September when the company unveiled its new iPhone 7 line and its controversial design decision to remove the headphone jack. But the high-tech wireless earphones didn't go on sale until December, when they quickly sold out ahead of the holidays.

Apple says it will replace a lost AirPod earpiece for $69 each.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE