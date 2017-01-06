Russia hacking
Top U.S. Intelligence Officials Defend Russia Hacking Claims Against Trump Doubts
Intelligence Leaders Testify At House Hearing On World Wide Cyber Threats
Market Intelligence
How Exxon and Trump Are Helping Rex Tillerson Put Off a $71 Million Tax Bill
BRITAIN-ENERGY-OIL
Cybersecurity
Australia Leads $45 Million Investment in Data Security Startup
Liberal Party Launch Election Campaign In Brisbane
Artificial Intelligence
This Japanese Company Is Replacing Its Staff With Artificial Intelligence
"Jeopardy!" &amp; IBM Man V. Machine Press Conference
Second Texas Healthcare Worker Tests Positive For Ebola
A Frontier Airlines plane taxis the runway at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Photograph by Michael Francis McElroy — Getty Images

Frontier Airlines Is Reportedly Preparing Its IPO

Ian Mount
Updated: 11:17 AM UTC

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is preparing for an initial public offering and has hired banks to plan the debut, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Frontier Airlines has hired Deutsche Bank (db), JPMorgan Chase (jpm) and Evercore to manage the debut, the newspaper reported.

The Denver-based airline is aiming to raise about $500 million, valuing the company at about $2 billion, the Times said, citing sources.

A spokesman for Frontier Airlines, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, declined to comment. Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Evercore were not immediately available for comment outside U.S. business hours.

Bloomberg had reported last year in March that the company had hired Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup to work on its IPO.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE