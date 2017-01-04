Magento Commerce now has an impressive $250 million in new funding from Hillhouse, a Chinese investment firm.

Hillhouse, one of China's biggest investors , is led by chairman Zhang Lei, one of the earliest backers of Chinese Internet giant Tencent . Hillhouse started out 11 years ago with $20 million in funding from the Yale University Endowment.

The cash infusion brings Magento's valuation to $700 million, according to the Financial Times , citing unnamed sources.

For Magento, new money will fund a global expansion of sales and marketing operations—especially in Asia, which Zhang sees as a particularly hot market. It will also bolster customer support, product development, and potential acquisitions, according to a statement from Magento on Wednesday.

Magento was founded in 2008, and its technology provides the technology underlying many online shopping sites . It was sold to eBay ( ebay ) three years after launching. Then, in November 2015—months after the eBay-Paypal separation—eBay agreed to sell what was its enterprise division to Permira , a global investment firm and other investors. That entity was dubbed Magento Commerce .

Magento competes with companies like BigCommerce and WooCommerce as well as e-commerce offerings from software giants SAP ( sap ) , IBM ( ibm ) , and Oracle ( orcl ) .

Now together, Hillhouse and Magento will hold big stakes in Magento, although Permira funds will retain the majority share.

Magento chief executive Mark Lavelle said in a statement that the company maintains a large global network of partners including system integrators to support some 250,000 customers. All together, those customers generate more than $50 billion in annual sales.