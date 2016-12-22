Retail
A Look Inside Amazon’s Two-Hour Delivery Warehouse… In Midtown Manhattan
Maple
Meet the Startup Trying to Reinvent Food Delivery
136810824
Spacecom
Israel’s Spacecom Buys Boeing Satellite for $161 million
SpaceX Launch
Donald Trump
Carl Icahn Wants to Rehaul America’s Banking Regulations
CNBC Events - Season 2014
Apple Inc. Announces New iPhone And iPad Pro
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple  David Paul Morris — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Apple

Nokia Files More Patent Suits Against Apple

Reuters
Updated: 5:50 PM UTC

Finnish telecom networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Nokia had said on Wednesday it was suing Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of violating 32 technology patents. It said on Thursday it had now filed 40 patents suits in 11 countries.

Nokia shares were down nearly 5% at 4.496 euros on Thursday as analysts warned a legal battle with Apple could hold up royalty payments that are vital to shoring up the Finnish company's profits.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE