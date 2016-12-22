Google
This Is What YouTube Has Planned for 2017
YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan in Dec. 2016
Italy May Be Forced to Bailout Its Third Biggest Bank
ITALY-US-BRITAIN-PEOPLE-WEDDING-CLOONEY
Nokia Files More Patent Suits Against Apple
Apple Inc. Announces New iPhone And iPad Pro
Here's Why Micron Shares Jumped Today
The NES Classic Edition from Nintendo. Nintendo
Another Store Is Supposed to Have the NES Classic Edition in Stock Today

Justin Worland
Updated: 1:23 PM UTC

A limited number of the NES Classic Edition are back in stock at Meijer stores, the company said Thursday.

The retro gaming console retails for about $60 and resembles the Nintendo System sold in the 1980s. The product's release was met enthusiastically last month by gaming fans who flocked to purchase it. The company has sold almost 200,000 of the consoles since its launch and struggled to meet consumer demand.

Meijer, a superstore chain based in the midwest, said a "limited quantity" of the item would be available in stores only Thursday morning.

