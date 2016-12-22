Another Store Is Supposed to Have the NES Classic Edition in Stock Today

A limited number of the NES Classic Edition are back in stock at Meijer stores, the company said Thursday.

The retro gaming console retails for about $60 and resembles the Nintendo System sold in the 1980s. The product's release was met enthusiastically last month by gaming fans who flocked to purchase it . The company has sold almost 200,000 of the consoles since its launch and struggled to meet consumer demand.

Meijer, a superstore chain based in the midwest, said a "limited quantity" of the item would be available in stores only Thursday morning.