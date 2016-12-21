Billionaire Carlos Slim, chairman emeritus of America Movil SAB, listens during the Bloomberg Mexico Year Ahead 2017 Summit in Mexico City, Mexico, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.

Donald Trump Bashed Carlos Slim During the Campaign. Now He Calls Him a ‘Great Guy’

It looks like Donald Trump and Carlos Slim are burying the hatchet.

After the two met for dinner Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, the Mexican telecom billionaire reportedly left the meeting with a "very positive" impression of the president-elect. Arturo Elias, Slim's son-in-law and spokesman, said the meal was "very cordial and with a very good vibe for Mexico."

Now, Trump has taken to Twitter to rave about his meeting with Slim:

Yes, it is true - Carlos Slim, the great businessman from Mexico, called me about getting together for a meeting. We met, HE IS A GREAT GUY! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2016

The positive relationship between the two billionaires is a marked change from their previously contentious relationship. During the Presidential campaign, Slim was critical of Trump's proposed policies with regard to Mexico, which include his promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and scrap a free trade deal.

Trump and Slim have also had a tense personal history. As the then-Republican nominee faced accusations of sexual harassment and assault, Trump accused Slim of conspiring with Hillary Clinton's campaign to create negative stories in the media.

"These attacks are orchestrated by the Clintons and their media allies. The only thing Hillary Clinton has going for herself is the press," he said at a rally in October. "What they say is false and slanderous in virtually every respect."