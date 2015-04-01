That time Google employees went to war over pie

The most intense argument in the history of Google wasn’t about business strategy, corporate leadership or even Google Glass. It was about pie.
Yes pie, as in the flaky, buttery dessert you make when you want to impress your dinner guests.
Apparently, Google’s Mountain View, Calif. headquarter’s cafeteria offered a pie in 2008 called “Free Tibet Goji-Chocolate Crème Pie,” according to the Wall Street Journal. This perturbed one Google employee, who wrote in an email to company executive Larry Page that if he didn’t get some explanation he would “quit in protest.”
The email wound up going company-wide, with the number of replies quickly moving past 100.
The story comes from a new book by Google’s head of human resources, Laszlo Bock.
Correction, April 1, 2015: The original version misstated the sender of the email; it was an unspecified Google employee.