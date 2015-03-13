Apple extends lead in U.S. top 10 retailers by sales per square foot

Apple (AAPL) had another stellar holiday quarter, with U.S. sales rising 22% to $26 billion (or nearly what Macy’s (M) makes in an entire year). That performance, fueled by the popularity of the new iPhone 6, gave the electronics company an even bigger lead over other retailers in productivity, with its stores generating a staggering $4,798.82 in sales per square foot on annualized basis at the end of 2014, according to brand new data provided to Fortune by eMarketer.

That compares to $4,551 earlier in 2014 and well ahead of Apple’s closest rival on this front, luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co (TIF), which saw sales of $3,132.20 per square foot. (As a point of comparison, department stores such as J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s generate $160 to $200 per square foot — although to be fair, aisles and aisles of low-priced clothes and towels are less of a draw than than highly coveted electronics.)

The new eMarketer ranking clearly shows how brands such as Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Kate Spade (KATE) are still ascendant, while Coach (COH), in the middle of a painful re-invention, is in decline.

Below are the top 10 U.S. retailers by sales per square foot, the most closely watched metric in commercial real estate. It excludes non-mall based retailers, such as gas station convenience store operator Murphy (which is in fact no. 2), primarily foreign stores such as Canada’s Birks Group, Movado (whose U.S. stores are discount outlets), and privately held companies.