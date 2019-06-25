Longtime Analyst Mark Mahaney: ‘The Bar Is Higher In the Public Markets:’ Term Sheet

We’re already halfway through the year, and a number of tech startups finally made their public market debut — Uber, Lyft, Zoom, Pinterest, PagerDuty, Beyond Meat, CrowdStrike, and most recently, Slack.

I caught up with Mark Mahaney, managing director at RBC Capital Markets to talk about the state of the IPO market as part of Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech member call. “This is one of the best six-month stretches we’ve seen in the public markets in quite some time,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why the IPO market is relatively robust.”

Mahaney has covered tech stocks for more than 20 years, and I think you’ll enjoy his insights. Below is an abbreviated version of our conversation.

TERM SHEET: Many of the tech startups to go public this year have eye-watering losses. It seems that investors are willing to overlook profitability so long as there’s a promise for long-term growth. Just how important is profitability in the public markets and do you see a day when all of this outrageous spending comes crashing down?

MAHANEY: I kind of disagree with the idea that it’s outrageous spending. Now, we’ve had some really interesting examples that have skewed out of the norm — that’s Uber and Lyft. We’ve never had companies go public with that high level of losses and expected losses for the next several years.

The open question is whether the market opportunities are large enough — especially for Uber — that it justifies generating losses of this magnitude, that it warrants investments of this scope and scale. We’re actually in the camp that believes the market opportunity is large enough to warrant these kinds of investments. But the public markets aren’t as certain about that.

In the public markets as a whole, profits do matter more than in the private markets. In the public markets, you’ll see a very broad range of investors — people who are willing to invest purely for growth and others who are looking for capital safety or capital accumulation. The general rule is that the public markets do have a stronger screen for profitability or a path to profitability than you have in the private markets. The bar’s higher in the public markets.

You’ve developed some interesting methods over your career for spotting winners and losers on the stock market. One tip you offered at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech Conference last year was that when looking to invest in a tech stock, you should “look for the lucky lexicons.” Can you elaborate?

We focus on what we call the “Four M Framework” first, which are market opportunity, the competitive moat, the quality of the management team, and the quality of the business model. We look at broad factors like that and separately we have valuation screens on companies.

When I was referring to the “lucky lexicon,” what we had in mind is that some of these consumer-facing companies can become so ingrained into culture that they can become household names. I refer to them as “lucky lexicons” — ”let me Google this,” “did you see that tweet,” and “I’ll Uber tonight.” Once you become a popular name, noun, or verb, then your need to spend money on sales and marketing to build that brand awareness diminishes. It creates a sort of leverage in the business model where sales and marketing expenses as a percentage can come down over time and that allows you to be more profitable. It’s a great place to reach.

Airbnb has reached this. I think about the analogy this way: When you go on vacation, people come back and say “I stayed at an Airbnb this weekend.” They don’t come back and say, “I had a great experience at an Expedia this weekend,” or “I stayed at a Booking.com this weekend.” There’s an advantage of being part of the lucky lexicon.

Can you share any other factors public market investors should keep in mind when assessing tech stocks?

The most important of “The Four Ms” I mentioned is the management team. We’ve seen very different business models generate roughly similar levels of market cap over time. It’s more about the quality of the management team, and that’s a very hard thing to assess. It’s something that takes years to prove out, and we look for companies that are willing to make long-term investment bets, ones that stick with strategies over pronounced periods of time, and are also willing to make major pivots as well.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel recently said that going public was a very challenging experience for him. One specific thing he said that’s made a big difference is being more transparent with investors by providing quarterly guidance. How do you see some of these companies that are used to keeping things quiet adapt to the more transparent nature of the public markets?

The bar’s set higher in the public markets. I would imagine that if Snap had stayed private through that entire time and they had some of those same snafus, I would think some of their private investors would’ve been unhappy and even sold out of their positions. I would imagine that would’ve happened there too.

What happened in the public markets is that the mistakes — and I think they were mistakes — that the company made became very clear. You had sharply decelerating user growth rates, and the public markets punished the stock for that.

There were a lot of execution errors with that company, and I also think it spoke to the company’s inability to accurately forecast its business because maybe in some ways it didn’t know its business well enough. That was a company that went public maybe a little bit too early. They also had dramatic change in management team. It’s rare that you have that much change in management team in a year or two post-IPO. That’s not a good thing.

Speaking of Snap, it went public with a dual-class share structure in which it offered common shares to the public without any voting rights. So Evan Spiegel and his co-founder had an outsize level of control. We recently saw Lyft and other companies that went public implement a dual class structure. How should investors think about stocks with this type of governance structure in which 1 share does not equal 1 vote?

You’re right to point this out. This is a trend that’s been in place in the last five to 10 years. You’ve been increasingly seeing it in tech, and I think it’s a negative trend for public investors. The good thing about public investors is you don’t have to own low-voting right stock in Google, Facebook, or Snap. You could always pass on it.

Investors who don’t have a single voting right do have a great way of influencing management: just sell all the stock. I have generally found that companies react to dramatic deteriorations in their stock price. I think that lit a fire under parts of management at Snap in the last year and a half. If there’s dramatic underperformance, you’ve got retention issues, and it puts more pressure on management to correct problems. There’s still a way for the public markets to correct you if you need correcting. Destruction of shareholder wealth is usually the right hammer if that’s needed.

