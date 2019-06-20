President Donald Trump held a rally in Orlando, Fla., and it included some of his most infamous 2016 campaign lines, echoed in his tweets the morning after. Hillary Clinton, the Russia investigation, “rigged” in capital letters, and an attack on the media were part of the presidential tweetstorm we all have grown accustomed to these past few years.

Trump, who often tweets in the early morning while watching Fox News, began a bit later in the morning than usual by writing that “Dems are very unhappy with the Mueller Report.”

He was referring to the heavily-redacted report issued by former special counsel Robert Mueller regarding the investigation into whether Trump or his 2016 campaign team had colluded with Russia or committed any other crimes in the process regarding the election.

The president gave a breakdown of the Russia investigation in the re-election speech, saying in characteristic hyperbole with no follow up evidence that “no one has been tougher on” Moscow than he has. He continues to say the report found no evidence of collusion after issuing 500 subpoenas and conducting numerous interviews.

The Dems are very unhappy with the Mueller Report, so after almost 3 years, they want a Redo, or Do Over. This is extreme Presidential Harassment. They gave Crooked Hillary’s people complete Immunity, yet now they bring back Hope Hicks. Why aren’t the Dems looking at the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

However, Mueller said during his press briefing on May 29 his team investigated 10 possible instances of obstruction of justice but would not make a decision to prosecute the president based on the evidence.

Democrats have run with that point and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi is set to view a “less redacted” version of the Mueller report this week.

“I really don’t trust the attorney general of the United States” William Barr, Pelosi said after Barr had refused to turn over an unredacted version of the report plus all of the evidence Mueller’s team had gathered to reach the conclusions in the report. The attorney general has been held in contempt by House Judiciary Committee.

….33,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS? That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

Both it and the House intelligence committee are conducting investigations into Trump’s possible obstructions of justice, but have hit a roadblock in interviewing former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.

Democrats on the judiciary committee said a White House lawyer has indicated Hicks has “blanket immunity” from discussing her time working for the president, particularly six specific incidents the committee wants to ask about.

Trump tweeted the questioning of Hicks and continued investigations were “extreme Presidential Harassment” and quickly launched into a renewed attack on “crooked Hillary,” who he said was given “complete immunity” by Democrats.

As chants of “Lock her up!” could be heard from the crowd in the Florida convention hall, reminiscent of so many political rallies on the 2016 campaign trail, Trump noted: “If I got a subpoena for emails, if I deleted one email, like a love note to Melania, it’s the electric chair.”

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS ARE #RIGGED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

He tweeted Clinton “acid washed” more than 33,000 emails following a subpoena to produce them, a point he raised during his speech as well, but is not accurate, according to an FBI investigation into the matter which concluded there was no wrongdoing.

“That is real obstruction that the Dems want no part of because hearings are RIGGED,” he angrily tweeted and tweeted the sentiment again in all capital letters. It is unclear, however, what he means by using that term.

If I didn’t have the Phony Witch Hunt going on for 3 years, and if the Fake News Media and their partner in Crime, the Democrats, would have played it straight, I would be way up in the Polls right now – with our Economy, winning by 20 points. But I’m winning anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

Trump used term “witch hunt,” something he has tweeted well over 200 times, and wrote that the “fake news media” are “partner[s] in crime” with Congressional Democrats. He claimed he would have been up in polls “by 20 points” if it had not been for those two factors, but wrote: “I’m winning away!” to cap it off.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—2020 Democratic primary debates: Everything you need to know

—The campaign finance power behind Trump impeachment efforts

—Not every state is restricting abortion rights—some are expanding them

—Richard Nixon‘s “Western White House” is back on the market—at a discount

—Trump administration to use former Japanese internment camp to house migrant children

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.