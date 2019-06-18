This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Timing is everything in life, and I’m pleased as punch that Fortune is convening its first-ever Brainstorm Finance conference Wednesday in Montauk, N.Y., at the eastern tip of Long Island. When we dreamed up a conference that would bring together the titans of Wall Street with the purple-haired entrepreneurs of fintech, we couldn’t possibly have known Facebook would choose the day before to reveal its long-awaited cryptocurrency project.

Jonathan has curated everything you need to know about that momentous occurrence below. Facebook and its payments partners are certain to be the talk of the Hamptons well after Thursday afternoon, when our event wraps. I can’t yet comment for certain on the color of anyone’s hair. But I do know the CEOs of Bank of America, Schwab, Citi, and Edward Jones will join reps from the likes of Ripple, Coinbase, Chime and other wannabe tech and finance titans.

If you’ve waved off the hullabaloo over fintech and blockchain and cryptocurrencies, now is the time to pay attention. Expect Michal Corbat, CEO of Citi, for example, to make the case for why a big bank can be both prudent and aggressive. Harit Talwar, the head of Goldman Sachs’s consumer bank, Marcus, has an interesting yarn to tell about branchless banking and partnering with Apple. Kathryn Haun, an investor with Andreessen Horowitz, will address her journey from prosecutor of financial baddies to backer of financial mavericks.

Disruptive times also lend themselves to creative commentary. If you’re remotely interested, for example, in the suit by the Securities and Exchange Commission against messaging company Kik, read this smart and funny annotation of the case by lawyer Katherin Wu.

More soon from the beach.