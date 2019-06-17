The Hot IPO You Might Have Overlooked: Term Sheet

While we all gave our undivided attention to flashy IPOs like Uber and Lyft, many overlooked the public market debut of cloud-based cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. You’ve probably heard of it without realizing — CrowdStrike was the company that discovered the Democratic National Committee breach by Russia amid the U.S. presidential election.

My colleague Robert Hackett and I met with CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz the day after his company’s IPO. It had been a big day for Kurtz and his team after the stock surged and made it the second most valuable U.S.-based cybersecurity company on the public markets today (only $19.5 billion Palo Alto Networks tops it.)

Hackett notes that the most interesting thing about Kurtz is his doggedness. “Here was a man dead-set: Cloud at all costs. Platform or nothing. IPO or bust. Kurtz has been describing his business as ‘the Salesforce of cybersecurity’ since I first met him in 2015, and that’s precisely how he described it when I caught up with him after his company’s ravenously received initial public offering in the middle of the week.”

And there’s a reason Kurtz uses the Salesforce comparison. When we met with him, he said something that resonated: “The companies that bring a consumerized experience to the enterprise will win.” Read more.

‘IRR GOALS:’ This chart was making the rounds on Twitter this weekend showing aggregated fund performance sorted by fund manager. Union Square Ventures showed nearly 60% internal rate of return (IRR) across eight funds.

The tweets were endless. Alexis Ohanian with: “Respect. @fredwilson and team with IRR goals.” Paul Graham with “Union Square Ventures proves that in the venture business, nice guys don’t finish last. In fact rather the opposite.” And Paul Kedrosky with: “Incredible venture performance numbers as of 12/31/18 from Union Square, not that it should come as a surprise.”

Wilson commented to say he has never seen his firm’s fund performance aggregated into a single number. “We don’t look at it that way at USV,” he said. And added, “To be clear, we look at each fund separately. Not as an aggregated entity. I can see why LPs would look at performance aggregated by manager, but we don’t.”

Regardless, it’s interesting to see fund performance in this format. Looks like Summit Partners has also fared well.

GOLDMAN SACHS STRATEGY SHAKE-UP: Goldman Sachs is upping its private equity ante by building a mini-Blackstone Group internally, according to The WSJ. The firm is reportedly pulling together four separate units that invest in private companies, creating new unit and planning a fundraising blitz. Why? Under the leadership of CEO David Solomon, Goldman is trying to grow the kind of steady, income-generating business that investors like. The unit is likely to have approximately $140 billion in assets, according to the WSJ. Read more.

THIS JUST IN: Sotheby’s auction house is being taken private for $57 per share in a cash deal valued at $3.7 billion. The buyer is BidFair USA, an entity wholly owned by media and telecom entrepreneur as well as art collector, Patrick Drahi. Sotheby’s will return to private ownership after 31 years as a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange.