CrowdStrike IPO: Investors Are Positively CrowdStruck—Cyber Saturday

A poorly kept secret of the cybersecurity business: For all the talk of entrepreneurs determined to build strong, independent public companies atop impenetrable, hack-proof platforms, the vast majority supply merely a tool or two in the fight against the world’s many digital adversaries. It’s true: Most cybersecurity founders build features, not companies. More often than not, these firms get snapped up by larger organizations. Or they fold.

Exhibit RSA: Just look at how many exhibitors presented at the last RSA Conference! Select few will ever ring the fabled bourse bell.

Yet for as long as I’ve known George Kurtz, CEO and cofounder of CrowdStrike, the Alphabet-backed no-longer-a-startup that debuted on the Nasdaq stock exchange to stunning success this week, his doggedness—and the clarity of his vision—have stood apart. Here was a man dead-set: Cloud at all costs. Platform or nothing. IPO or bust. Kurtz has been describing his business as “the Salesforce of cybersecurity” since I first met him in 2015, and that’s precisely how he described it when I caught up with him after his company’s ravenously received initial public offering in the middle of the week. His marketing tagline offers an apt, if aspirational, comparison.

Investors have subscribed to Kurtz’s vision too. (It probably helped that they got to know CrowdStrike when it cleaned up the hacking mess at the Democratic National Committee amid the last U.S. presidential election.) On Wednesday, people gobbled up the company’s shares, nearly doubling its already marked up price. CrowdStrike had set its IPO price at $34 per share, a 62% premium above the midpoint of its initially planned range between $19 and $23. Even this proved conservative: The share price opened above $60 per share—and surged almost as high as $70 in the coming days. CrowdStrike’s fervent reception, which lent a market capitalization of $12.6 billion, has made it the second most valuable cybersecurity company on the public markets today; only $19.5 billion Palo Alto Networks, which has been inking acquisition deals left and right to keep up with the times, tops it.

Besieged by data breaches, investors are clamoring to place bets on digital defense. A number of well-performing cybersecurity IPOs over the past year or so—Carbon Black, Tenable, Zscaler—has made that clear. But a word of warning: This industry is prone to froth. Remember Intel purchasing McAfee, the antivirus firm where Kurtz worked for seven years before founding CrowdStrike, for a regrettable $8 billion in 2011? The chipmaker has since spun out the business at a multibillion-dollar loss. Or recall how, in 2014, shares in FireEye, then less than a year public, surged, unexpectedly, above $80 per share? The stock promptly crashed and has rarely poked its head above the $20 mark in the past three years.

Investors are crowd-struck right now, but this company will need to prove it can get to profitability, and continue to fend off hackers, if it is to come anywhere near the sustained success of Kurtz’s business hero, Marc Benioff. Here no clouded vision will do.

