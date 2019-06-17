Investors Catch On to Plus-Size Fashion: The Broadsheet

• The plus-size opportunity. Plus-size fashion companies are scoring funding and inking trendy partnerships at an unprecedented rate. From Dia&Co’s $40 million round last year to the success of Universal Standard, investors and retailers are finally coming around to a major opportunity they’ve historically overlooked.

A new entry into the category is Part & Parcel. Founded by Poshmark alum and plus-size blogger Lauren Haber Jonas, the startup sells mostly basics in sizes 14 to 36. One thing that distinguishes the company from the plus-size pack: it offers “dimensional sizing” that allows customers to choose extra room in the bust or arms, for example, without changing the fit of the rest of the garment. It’s meant to solve common problems like a button-down that gapes over your bust or a blazer you can’t move your arms in.

But what interested us most about Part & Parcel was the business model. At first glance, it looks a lot like a multi-level marketing platform. The startup sells through “partners” rather than directly to customers or through retailers. But Jonas has taken precautions that she says will prevent Part & Parcel from running into MLMs’ worst problems.

Part & Parcel sellers do pay a $125 fee to join, but they don’t have to buy a backlog of inventory to sell clothing. And they’re not incentivized to bring other women into the business, which Jonas says will prevent a pyramid structure from developing.

It was a tough model to sell to investors over a more traditional D2C business (the startup ended up raising a $4 million seed round), but Jonas had her reasons. Namely: plus-size women also face workplace discrimination. “I wanted to put that money into her pocket to try to solve some of the systemic problems,” Jonas says. It’s a reason Part & Parcel held its launch event in Anchorage, Alaska—a community where most women are plus-size, unemployment is high, and shopping options are limited.

A novel approach—and one that could solve some of the issues that have plagued these kinds of businesses for decades. And sell some nice wide-width boots.

Fortune