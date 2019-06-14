Who Is Stephanie Grisham? She Might Be Sarah Sanders' Replacement

It’s been less than 24 hours since White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she would be stepping down from her post, but rumors are already swirling about a possible replacement: Stephanie Grisham.

But who is she?

Grisham is currently serving as First Lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman and deputy chief of staff for communications.

.@PressSec @SarahHuckabee is a true pro & a dear friend. I will miss her sincere love of country & great sense of humor at the @WhiteHouse – no matter what the future holds, I wish her (and her beautiful family) the very best! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/9svwyjRvpO — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 13, 2019

But she’s been with the Trumps for a long time. Grisham started as a press aide for Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015, making her one of the few original campaign staffers still in the White House. When Trump was elected, Grisham joined the press office as a deputy to then-press secretary Sean Spicer.

In March 2017, Melania brought her over to the East Wing, where she served as communications director. Eventually Grisham was promoted into her current role.

Prior to joining Trump’s presidential campaign, Grisham had worked on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and before that had run her own small public relations firm.

Grisham has demonstrated her loyalty to the family and has spent increasingly more time in recent months at Trump events—even when Melania is not in attendance. An unnamed White House official told CNN that Melania would support Grisham’s departure, and that Grisham would not leave without the first lady’s consent.

It remains to be seen who Trump will choose to replace Sanders—but he did call Grisham “terrific.” Only time will tell.

