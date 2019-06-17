This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

The Wall Street Journal pulled off a near-perfect coup over the weekend with its profile of the low-key founder of Fortnite maker Epic Games, Tim Sweeney.

The piece is chock-full of interesting and important nuggets about Sweeney and his company. Running Epic is the only job Sweeney has ever had. He’s single and childless and unpretentious, focused on nature conservation rather than trophies. He’s also humble, insisting that while he absolutely created Epic he did not make Fortnite, the “battle royale” sensation. He is proud his company is in North Carolina, not Silicon Valley. He’s also pleased that his game focuses on shoot-em-up techniques that don’t emphasize blood and guts.

There is good business stuff in this story too. It describes Sweeney’s personal ambassadorial role convincing executives of various game console makers to allow their systems to work with each other so Fortnite gamers would have more potential partners. It also documents that Fortnite usage has peaked, a worrisome sign for Epic.

If the profile is merely near-perfect, it’s because of what isn’t here. There’s nothing on Epic’s financials, because Epic doesn’t disclose them. The article doesn’t offer color on Sweeney’s management team, which must be able. It doesn’t get into Fortnite’s wildly anticipated debut in China, where gaming giant Tencent owns a big piece of Epic. (This Vice article suggests the market entry has been unique, due to Chinese government requirements.) And the article doesn’t discuss what impact taking on investors like KKR, Kleiner Perkins, and Lightspeed Venture Partners will have on the fiercely independent Epic.

These topics can be in someone else’s feature story on Epic Games and Tim Sweeney.

