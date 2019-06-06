The Rise of A.I. Threatens to Leave Women Behind: Broadsheet

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! YouTube will remove white supremacist content, Dr. Jill Biden gets the ‘Vogue’ treatment, and the rise of A.I. and automation threatens to leave women behind. Enjoy your Thursday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Women and A.I. We have a new op-ed on Fortune.com this morning that paints a bleak picture of the ways in which the coming wave of A.I. and workplace automation is expected to affect women.
McKinsey’s Liz Hilton Segel and Lareina Yee share the results of a McKinsey Global Institute study that finds that an estimated 40 million to 160 million women will need to transition occupations or learn new skills to stay in the workforce by 2030. And while men will also be impacted, the authors say male workers are generally better positioned to deal with the technological shift. One big reason why: Women do three times more unpaid “care work” than men, leaving them with less time for and access to the training programs where vital new skills are being taught.
There is time to head off the problem before real damage is done, say Segal and Yee, “but we need to move fast.” As an example, the pair point to a number of corporate programs that are providing tech skills to young women. They also note that, if played correctly, the rise of new technologies could even “offer women a future of more productive and potentially higher-paid jobs.” Read their full op-ed here.
And—on the subject of working to create a better future—Fortune is looking for nominations for our annual Change the World list, which recognizes companies that do well by doing good—the ones that have had a positive, measurable, and significant social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. (See our 2018 list here.)
To determine each year’s list, Fortune writers and editors, with help from the nonprofit Shared Value Initiative, evaluate and rank hundreds of companies. We’ve looking not for philanthropic activity, but for companies whose socially impactful work is also generating business results.
To learn more—and to make a nomination—check our application page here. Thanks in advance for your ideas! And stay tuned to read the 2019 list, which publishes in August.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• No more Nazis. After much criticism (and many years), YouTube, led by CEO Susan Wojcicki, said it would remove videos and channels that advocate neo-Nazism and white supremacy as well as videos that deny events like the Sandy Hook shooting took place. “It’s our responsibility to protect that, and prevent our platform from being used to incite hatred, harassment, discrimination and violence,” the company said in a blog post.
Fortune
• Dr. Biden’s perspective. Dr. Jill Biden gets the Vogue profile treatment. In the story, she addresses her comment that it’s “time” for the public “to move on” from her husband’s handling of the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings—and gets compared to the ’90s era of Hillary Clinton struggling to defend her husband. As first lady, she says, she’d prioritize education. Meanwhile, Joe Biden confirmed his support for the Hyde Amendment banning federal funds from being used for abortion and again joked about the allegations of inappropriate behavior women have brought forward.
Vogue
• Bigger and better? The fundraising “environment has changed” SoftBank’s Kirthiga Reddy—the firm’s first female investing partner—said at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women International Summit in London this week. It’s bigger checks, for better or for worse.
Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Suzanne P. Clark is the new president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Deutsche Bank AG’s chief operating officer for the Americas Kate Clifford reportedly quit. Vice.com named Erika Allen executive managing editor amid a management shakeup. BuzzFeed hired Viacom vet Shari Cleary as senior VP of research and insights. Coinbase promoted Emilie Choi to COO. True Religion named Farla Efros interim CEO after Chelsea Grayson resigned from the job. Gretchen Carlson is stepping down as board chairwoman of Miss America. Everytown for Gun Safety hired Planned Parenthood’s Angela Ferrell-Zabala as chief equity, outreach, and partnerships officer.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Dragging his feet. As Japanese women protest against companies requiring women to wear high heels at work, Japan’s labor minister Takumi Nemoto says heels are “occupationally necessary and appropriate.” The petition against the practice was submitted to the labor ministry on Tuesday.
Guardian
• When Netflix sees Linda. The release of Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us led many viewers to rediscover the role of prosecutor Linda Fairstein in the trial. DuVernay says she offered all people involved in the case the opportunity to share their point of view—but that Fairstein, who is played by Felicity Huffman, tried to negotiate conditions like script approval in exchange for talking. There are calls online for a boycott of Fairstein’s work as a mystery author, and she has resigned from the Vassar College Board of Trustees and the board of Safe Horizon.
Vanity Fair
• Votes for women. The 19th Amendment guaranteeing (white) women the right to vote passed both chambers of Congress 100 years ago this week. The Atlantic has a robust package on the anniversary, including remembering how suffragettes were perceived as “undesirable militants” and the political battles over their legacy.
The Atlantic
ON MY RADAR
