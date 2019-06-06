The Rise of A.I. Threatens to Leave Women Behind: Broadsheet

• Women and A.I. We have a new op-ed on Fortune.com this morning that paints a bleak picture of the ways in which the coming wave of A.I. and workplace automation is expected to affect women.

McKinsey’s Liz Hilton Segel and Lareina Yee share the results of a McKinsey Global Institute study that finds that an estimated 40 million to 160 million women will need to transition occupations or learn new skills to stay in the workforce by 2030. And while men will also be impacted, the authors say male workers are generally better positioned to deal with the technological shift. One big reason why: Women do three times more unpaid “care work” than men, leaving them with less time for and access to the training programs where vital new skills are being taught.

There is time to head off the problem before real damage is done, say Segal and Yee, “but we need to move fast.” As an example, the pair point to a number of corporate programs that are providing tech skills to young women. They also note that, if played correctly, the rise of new technologies could even “offer women a future of more productive and potentially higher-paid jobs.” Read their full op-ed here.

And—on the subject of working to create a better future—Fortune is looking for nominations for our annual Change the World list, which recognizes companies that do well by doing good—the ones that have had a positive, measurable, and significant social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. (See our 2018 list here.)

To determine each year’s list, Fortune writers and editors, with help from the nonprofit Shared Value Initiative, evaluate and rank hundreds of companies. We’ve looking not for philanthropic activity, but for companies whose socially impactful work is also generating business results.

To learn more—and to make a nomination—check our application page here. Thanks in advance for your ideas! And stay tuned to read the 2019 list, which publishes in August.