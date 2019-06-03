The World's Largest Cancer Conference: Brainstorm Health

Amgen surprises with early lung, colorectal cancer drug data. Shares of biotech giant Amgen spiked 3.5% on Monday after the company released promising, if early-stage, data on an experimental drug to treat forms of lung and colorectal cancer at the ongoing American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago. What makes this particular data so interesting is it’s the first example of a new (but long-developing) class of cancer treatments called KRAS inhibitors. As analysts noted, however, this was a small participant pool in an early stage trial. The proof will be in the ensuing pudding.

Merck snags an expanded antibiotic approval. U.S. drug maker Merck’s years-old acquisition of an antibiotic is paying dividends. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved Zerbaxa as a treatment for hospital-acquired infections. That’s just one victory for Merck today – the company also presented new ASCO data for its superstar cancer immunotherapy Keytruda showing a lasting survival benefit in lung cancer patients. (Reuters)