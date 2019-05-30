From Pokemon Go to... Pokemon Sleep?—Brainstorm Health

Good afternoon, readers!

The Pokemon Go phenomenon (if anyone needs a refresher course on just what the mobile gaming app sensation is, and just how much money its brought in since its initial heyday in 2016, here’s some assistance) is headed into the digital wellness space.

Pokemon Company executives announced the new Pokemon Sleep product as part of a suite of new apps and devices. Much in the same way that the original Pokemon Go game, which encouraged users to walk around their neighborhoods in a quest to catch Pokemon, led (at least temporarily) to a spike in those gamers’ walking minutes, Pokemon Sleep seeks to gamify a good night’s rest.

“We’re pleased to announce the development of Pokémon Sleep, a new app from @Pokemon_cojp that tracks a user’s time sleeping and brings a gameplay experience unlike any other! Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering. #PokemonSleep is coming in 2020,” the company wrote in a tweet.

Apparently the app will require the use of a new device called the Pokemon Go Plus Plus. It would allow users to “train” their Pokemon while sleeping after walking around playing the original Pokemon Go during the day. It would also track sleeping data since users would put the device on their bedside pillow.

Look, this stuff is obviously geared toward a younger crowd. But, to be fair, that’s also the crowd that benefits the most from a full night of healthy sleep. Who knows – maybe it’ll get some of the young’uns to get some shuteye!

