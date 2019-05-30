Mueller Reprise, Encryption Debate, Disney on Abortion: CEO Daily for May 30, 2019

Mueller Reprise

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller made news yesterday by repeating out loud what he already wrote in his report: he was unable to exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, but also unable to charge him due to Justice Department policy, and really it’s up to Congress to take things further. Here’s where prominent Democratic 2020 candidates stand on the impeachment thing: Fortune

Encryption Debate

The encryption debate is back, again. The British spy agency GCHQ has proposed a way of bypassing encryption in online communications that, it claims, would not undermine the security and privacy of systems such as WhatsApp—essentially, law enforcement would be silently added as a participant in targeted conversations. Apple, Google and WhatsApp vehemently disagree that the method would be unobtrusive, saying it would require major software changes that mislead users. CNBC

Disney on Abortion

Disney boss Bob Iger has threatened to pull filming in Georgia if the state’s new abortion law takes effect, because production staff wouldn’t want to work there. “If it becomes law, I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,” he said. The measure is actually law already, but it only comes into effect at the start of 2020, assuming it survives legal challenges. It would ban abortions where the doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat, which is usually around the six-week mark—a point at which many women don’t even know they’re pregnant yet. Reuters

Brexit Cars

British auto production almost halved last month, because manufacturers had scheduled factory shutdowns to cope with the disruption of a March 29 Brexit that ended up not taking place—the deadline has now been shifted twice, with the latest being Oct. 31. Factories won’t be able to repeat the process for the new deadline, warned the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT.) BBC