The 55 Best Companies to Work For in Chicago

Information technology, health care, financial services—and a school district. This year’s list of best companies to work for in Chicago contains quite a variety of workplaces, from large companies to small and medium-sized companies alike, due to employee feedback analyzed by Fortune research partner Great Place to Work. Take a look at the list below and learn more about the methodology here.

Top Large Companies

(Scroll down for the top small & medium companies.)

1. Workday

Courtesy of Workday

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 6,706

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Employees say:

“The integrity and character of my co-workers and leaders are outstanding. I’ve never worked on a team with such passion for customer success and when you’re passionate about customer success you don’t make promises you know you can’t keep.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

2. Salesforce

Courtesy of Salesforce

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 20,113

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees say:

“People here have a ‘do whatever it takes mentality’ to help get things done. It’s also one of the smartest workforces I’ve ever surrounded myself with.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

3. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels

Industry: Hospitality

U.S. employees: 9,069

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees say:

“I feel empowered to make a difference in the business and in people’s lives. I am praised for doing a good job and mentored and coached to continually get better. This company has made me a better manager and a better person overall.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Industry: Hospitality

U.S. employees: 133,238

U.S. revenue: $18,054,000,000

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Employees say:

“Management treats you as a person and not just as a number, and they genuinely care about your well-being in every aspect of your life. They put ‘People First’—core value in everything we do!”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

5. Power Home Remodeling

Courtesy of Power Home Remodeling

Industry: Construction

U.S. employees: 2,461

U.S. revenue: $52,000,000

Headquarters: Chester, Pennsylvania

Employees say:

“You are given the space and resources to make your own decisions. I love having the freedom and trust to make important decisions. It has helped me grow exponentially professionally.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

6. Ryan LLC

Courtesy of Ryan

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 1,613

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“This is an amazing company to work for. They are extremely ethical, driven, and they put the employees first. Suggestions are always welcome and considered.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

7. CarMax

Courtesy of CarMax

Industry: Retail

U.S. employees: 24,978

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Richmond, Virginia

Employees say:

“No matter the position, we as a company are not just co-workers, we are a family.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

8. Slalom, LLC

Courtesy of Slalom

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 5,536

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Employees say:

“Slalom lets employees focus on what they’re good at and what they want to do. If you’re good at your job and you are happy doing it, they will support you. Slalom truly enables employees to chart their own unique path.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

9. Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Pivot

Industry: Hospitality

U.S. employees: 1,283

U.S. revenue: $152,847,078

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Employees say:

“Great team work—both management and employees join hands for the daily jobs. It’s my home away from home.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

10. Plante Moran

Courtesy of Plante Moran

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. employees: 3,081

U.S. revenue: $540,790,600

Headquarters: Southfield, Michigan

Employees say:

“The company genuinely takes interest in each individual and values each individual’s well-being. No one is ever ‘just an employee’ or treated as a replaceable unit.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

11. SAP America Inc.

Courtesy of SAP America

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 19,157

U.S. revenue: $8,551,000,000

Headquarters: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Employees say:

“The people I work with are awesome. Highly intelligent, willing to share knowledge, and willing to listen to my ideas, too. We have a very collaborative environment that crosses departments, all working toward delivering a great application.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

12. Crowe

Courtesy of Crowe

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 3,900

U.S. revenue: $874,900,000

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Culture that allows you to be yourself and as creative in your approach to getting the job done, meanwhile being supported whether in success or failure.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

13. Deloitte

Courtesy of Deloitte

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 59,397

U.S. revenue: $18,551,000,000

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“The ability to freely work in the office or remotely. The ability to take time off and having fellow employees understand the circumstances.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

14. KPMG LLP

Courtesy of KPMG

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 30,373

U.S. revenue: $8,958,000,000

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“The people, a commitment to personal and professional development, and a focus on making a difference through quality client service.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

15. Baird

Courtesy of Baird

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. employees: 3,294

U.S. revenue: $1,468,842,000

Headquarters: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Employees say:

“Employee owned and 100% client focused creates an atmosphere of pride in what we do for our clients and each other.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

16. Accenture

Courtesy of Accenture

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 49,901

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“Sincere focus on always doing the right thing. Inclusion and diversity goals are not revenue-based; we work towards them because it is the right thing to do.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

17. Oliver Wyman Group

Courtesy of Oliver Wyman

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: $766,400,000

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“Management cares about me as a person, and realizes that sometimes ‘life’ comes first. They always say, ‘go take care of your kids, this can wait, and BTW, what can I do to help you while you are out?'”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

18. Workiva Inc.

Courtesy of Workiva

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: Confidential

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Ames, Iowa

Employees say:

“Workiva management allows us employees to take control of our jobs and empowers us to make our own decisions. This leads to more drive to get things done.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

19. Protiviti

Courtesy of Protiviti

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 2,550

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Employees say:

“The company takes employee feedback to heart and is acting on it when necessary. People truly care about one another—I feel like we are a family and am grateful to work in a culture like this.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

20. Total Quality Logistics

Courtesy of Total Quality Logistics

Industry: Transportation

U.S. employees: 4,216

U.S. revenue: $2,934,136,565

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Employees say:

“The competitive spirit and culture of our office is unmatched. I truly work with a group of like-minded, motivated people and it makes me want to work harder every day. The company encourages new ideas, wants to be challenged, and will listen to you.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

21. AbbVie

Courtesy of AbbVie

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. employees: 13,642

U.S. revenue: $18,300,000,000

Headquarters: North Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“I love the Continuous Improvement program. It encourages innovations, recognizes achievements, and ultimately makes the company better. Management understands that our greatest asset is the people and not the products.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

22. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Courtesy of Pricewaterhouse Coopers

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 43,717

U.S. revenue: $15,997,000,000

Headquarters: New York, New York

Employees say:

“The organization’s focus on professional development, work-life balance, and high quality work is what makes PwC an amazing organization to me.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

23. Transwestern

Courtesy of Transwestern

Industry: Real Estate

U.S. employees: 2,046

U.S. revenue: $238,000,000

Headquarters: Houston, Texas

Employees say:

“At Transwestern you can have a voice in the future of the company. It’s an entrepreneurial environment where people are encouraged to think outside of their comfort zones and challenge the status quo.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

24. Insight Enterprises

Courtesy of Insight Enterprises

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 4,967

U.S. revenue: $4,933,805,000

Headquarters: Tempe, Arizona

Employees say:

“The culture is great! Our values of Hunger, Heart, and Harmony are not just words we use—leadership demonstrates these values and expects that we all will, too. Management takes employee suggestions to heart and implements changes based on feedback.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

25. Perkins Coie, LLP

Courtesy of Perkins Coie

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 2,144

U.S. revenue: $784,334,978

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Employees say:

“I feel that doing an exceptional job doesn’t have age or gender attached to it—just being looked at as an individual is what matters most. Our happiness committee that celebrates special occasions is unique, too.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

26. Burns & McDonnell

Courtesy of Burns & McDonnell

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 5,818

U.S. revenue: $2,404,000,000

Headquarters: Kansas City, Missouri

Employees say:

“Employee-ownership sets us apart. Everyone truly feels invested in the success of the company. My company possesses and seeks a diverse personnel whose qualities and skills complement one another.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

27. Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Courtesy of Hyatt Hotels

Industry: Hospitality

U.S. employees: 35,062

U.S. revenue: $3,748,000,000

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“I love that our leadership takes a public stand on social issues. It makes me proud when my company stands up for items that support our values.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

28. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

Courtesy of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 2,819

U.S. revenue: $546,000,000

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Employees are given a large amount of flexibility and freedom to pursue what they want and are interested in. This flexibility also extends to flexible work arrangements such as work from home and when you want to take time off.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

29. Alliance Data

Courtesy of Alliance

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

U.S. employees: 15,505

U.S. revenue: $6,336,100,000

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Employees say:

“I love our diverse personnel, our community-based volunteer opportunities, and our employee social team to engage employees.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

30. Stryker Corporation

Courtesy of Stryker

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

U.S. employees: 17,122

U.S. revenue: $9,059,000,000

Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Employees say:

“For such a large company, there is much individual attention. Even though I work remotely when not on the road, leadership keeps me informed, which makes me feel included.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Small & Medium Companies

1. West Monroe Partners

Courtesy of West Monroe Partners

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 975

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Super smart people who love what they do, and are willing to go above and beyond to help get things done. One of our strengths is our willingness to self-evaluate and ask ourselves what is working, what isn’t working, and how to make it better.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

2. Burwood Group, Inc.

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 203

U.S. revenue: $123,971,387

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Company embodies an entrepreneurial spirit—we are empowered to try new things, learn and stretch ourselves, and to take chances in the hopes of improvements. The company also operates as an ESOP, which offers tremendous value to all employees.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

3. Maestro Health

Courtesy of Maestro Health

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. employees: 314

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“There is a lot of transparency and honesty. Executives are very welcoming and approachable. CEO shows personal interest in each individual beyond how actual work is going. You don’t leave your personal life at the door when you walk into the office.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

4. Solstice

Courtesy of Solstice

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 321

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“There is constant effort to celebrate here, from things as small as National Cereal Day (I found a table full of cereal options for all of us to choose from) to financial success, celebrated with a company-wide, all-expenses-paid vacation to Mexico.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

5. Maven Wave Partners

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 172

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“The openness, communication, and respect for each other here is first class—and makes coming in to work a pleasure rather than a chore.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

6. Livongo Health

Courtesy of Livongo Health

Industry: Health Care

U.S. employees: 342

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Employees say:

“Our company is truly transforming lives, workplaces, and communities. The people are amazing and passionate about delivering on our mission. Every individual, no matter what job they have, has an opportunity to truly transform lives.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

7. Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC

Courtesy of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions

Industry: Construction

U.S. employees: 327

U.S. revenue: $54,700,000

Headquarters: Downers Grove, Illinois

Employees say:

“This company provides you ample opportunities to stand on your own—and embodies the entrepreneurial spirit in the day-to-day culture. You never feel the hierarchy of the team and everyone is approachable.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

8. FONA International Inc.

Courtesy of FONA International

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

U.S. employees: 216

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Geneva, Illinois

Employees say:

“Everyone has a voice and management will listen to your ideas. In addition, you can truly bring your whole self here and feel confident that you will be accepted and celebrated for who you are. FONA is more like my family vs. my employer.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

9. Assurance

Courtesy of Assurance

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. employees: 497

U.S. revenue: $105,447,751

Headquarters: Schaumburg, Illinois

Employees say:

“The culture here is unique because it encourages everyone to work hard but be rewarded for the work they do. Everyone is willing to lend a hand and work together to complete projects.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

10. LaSalle Network

Courtesy of LaSalle Network

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 206

U.S. revenue: $73,000,000

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Everybody cares about everybody! Nobody is left out and everyone genuinely wants the other person to succeed not only in their role but in their life/career!”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

11. Katalyst Technologies Inc.

Courtesy of Katalyst

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 375

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Evanston, Illinois

Employees say:

“I enjoy the diversity of people we have. Open and honest communication, opportunity to learn and grow at a much faster pace than other companies.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

12. Sentinel Technologies Inc.

Courtesy of Sentinel

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 473

U.S. revenue: $209,793,000

Headquarters: Downers Grove, Illinois

Employees say:

“It’s a very enjoyable place to work. I think something unique is that I can go into any manager’s office and have a conversation with them about anything that is on my mind.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

13. Radio Flyer Inc.

Courtesy of Radio Flyer

Industry: Other

U.S. employees: 75

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“The collaboration among departments is very high, so it feels like you are working on a large project team. Everyone is focused on the same goals, and all roles link clearly back to our company goals.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

14. Horizon Therapeutics

Courtesy of Horizon Therapeutics

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. employees: 900

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Lake Forest, Illinois

Employees say:

“The executive leadership is extremely strong, and they have created a culture unlike any other company. This provides a real sense of ownership and desire to contribute to the health of the organization.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

15. Best Home Healthcare Network

Courtesy of Best Home Healthcare Network

Industry: Aging Services

U.S. employees: 51

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Life balance is always weighed in the metrics of our responsibilities, as well as health benefits are payed for by employer. Freedom to think out of box to contribute to end goal is always encouraged as well as executed.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

16. True Partners Consulting LLC

Courtesy of True Partners Consulting

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 167

U.S. revenue: $38,300,000

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Coming to work for TPC isn’t just about having a good job, it’s about becoming part of a larger goal that we all strive to achieve. We sometimes work long hours, but we’re never alone and the people around you make the workload manageable.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

17. Integrated Project Management Company, Inc.

Courtesy of Integrated Project Management Company

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 178

U.S. revenue: $36,177,370

Headquarters: Burr Ridge, Illinois

Employees say:

“The degree of interpersonal caring and caring for the community is unlike anything I have seen anywhere else. The charitable endeavors, the community projects, just amazing for a company this size to do so much.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

18. Liberty Advisor Group

Courtesy of Liberty Advisor Group

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 72

U.S. revenue: $35,100,000

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“One thing that separates Liberty is that the leadership genuinely cares about every one of their employees. If there is an issue inside or outside of work, they will do whatever it takes to make sure that you are taken care of.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

19. Relativity

Courtesy of Relativity

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. employees: 806

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“People here are very positive, and when things go wrong, people feel able to openly discuss issues. It’s a very encouraging work environment, and I feel inspired to give my best.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

20. Deerfield Public Schools District 109

Courtesy of Deerfield Public Schools District 109

Industry: Education & Training

U.S. employees: 385

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Deerfield, Illinois

Employees say:

“Management cares about the employees and is always looking out for everyone’s best interests. They encourage employees to further their education and are offering professional development, which in turn, is beneficial for our students.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

21. GForce Employment Professionals

Courtesy of GForce Employment Professionals

Industry: Other

U.S. employees: 15

U.S. revenue: $15,950,960

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“In any commission-based industry, there is competition. GForce has set rules around what is okay vs. not okay to do, but no one truly needs them. Everyone here wants to give others a fair opportunity to succeed. People truly look out for one another.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

22. Embrace Living Communities

Courtesy of Embrace Living Communities

Industry: Aging Services

U.S. employees: 146

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Oak Brook, Illinois

Employees say:

“Our organization, from top down, is committed to enriching the lives of each person we touch—both residents and employees alike.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

23. Next College Student Athlete

Industry: Other

U.S. employees: 737

U.S. revenue: Confidential

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Employees say:

“Next College Student Athlete has an amazing combination of great people, valuable mission, and immense opportunity for growth.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

24. Quality Logo Products, Inc.

Courtesy of Quality Logo Products

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

U.S. employees: 121

U.S. revenue: $45,583,777

Headquarters: Aurora, Illinois

Employees say:

“This position is what you make of it. There is so much room for flexibility and style of each individual—it really creates a diverse group of employees while getting done the tasks and responsibilities required of us to succeed.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

25. American Agricultural Insurance Company

Courtesy of American Agricultural Insurance

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. employees: 108

U.S. revenue: $377,090,672

Headquarters: Schaumburg, Illinois

Employees say:

“Everyone is very friendly and makes sure you feel welcome. They make it easy to communicate between branches. There are a lot of gatherings for people to feel included.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.