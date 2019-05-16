Trump Slams De Blasio After 2020 Presidential Announcement

Hours into the newly announced White House campaign of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, President Donald Trump on Thursday morning jumped into the fray to deliver some harsh words against his nemesis.

Taking to Twitter, one of his preferred methods of communication with the public, Trump alluded to news editorials and New Yorkers on social media who’ve suggested a de Blasio campaign would be a bad idea. Critics of the campaign point out the mayor is generating low poll numbers and has issues bubbling up at home.

“The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group,” Trump tweeted at about 8:30 a.m. ET. “Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!”

De Blasio retweeted Trump’s message, with one of his own, pitching his successes in the Big Apple.

“NYC has record low crime & record high jobs,” de Blasio tweeted. “We’re investing in working families with free Pre-K & guaranteed health care. #ConDon taking advantage of working families is no joke. Go to BilldeBlasio.com to join our campaign. As President, I’ll put working people first.”

It has been no secret that Trump and de Blasio do not agree. De Blasio vowed to take the White House administration to court two years ago if the government pulled funding from sanctuary cities that promised refuge to undocumented immigrants. And on Monday, as de Blasio held a press conference inside of Trump Tower to talk up the city’s Green New Deal initiative to make the city carbon neutral and make buildings energy efficient, sign-toting protesters photobombed him from a set of escalators.

On Thursday morning, in his first post-announcement interview, de Blasio told Good Morning America that he refers to the president as “Con Don,” saying Trump has falsely promised working Americans he is on their side. “It’s been a lie from day one,” de Blasio said.

In a campaign video released on YouTube early this morning, de Blasio had more insults for the president.

“I’m a New Yorker, I’ve known Trump’s a bully for a long time,” he said. “This is not news to me or anyone else here and I know how to take him on.”

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., jumped into the electronic battle too, tweeting video of the periphery of Central Park with refuse on the ground and police barricades stacked against one another. The video appears to have been shot after a major race or concert, but Donald Trump Jr. presents the images as if they are from a normal day in New York.

“Rather than do a PR stunt ‘run” for President (we all know it’s going nowhere) maybe @NYCMayor should clean up his backyard first,” the younger Trump tweeted. “This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his ‘leadership.’ What a clown show!!!”

