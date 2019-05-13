We can’t help it — we love doom. A quick sampling of today’s headlines following Uber’s initial public offering that took place on Friday: “One of the Worst Performing IPOs Ever” and “Uber Bombed. Now What?”

Before we dive into Uber, let’s take a stroll down memory lane to almost exactly seven years ago. It was May 18, 2012, and Facebook was making its public market debut on the Nasdaq. There was buzz and anticipation following reports that analysts were expecting it to reach a valuation of $100 billion. But then, the day came, and it wasn’t pretty.

Trading was delayed. There were numerous technical glitches on the exchange. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s choice to wear a hoodie on IPO day “rankled” Wall Street.

The bumpy start got even bumpier when the stock struggled to stay above the IPO price, and shares closed basically flat and down $3.82 from the opening bell value. Then came the “hot takes.”

Across media outlets, it was called “an IPO disaster,” “a big bomb,” and “a huge Wall Street debacle with lots of confusion.” Just look at this Forbes column lede from May 20, 2012:

“They promised us the Big Bang. The Facebook initial public offering was the beginning of a new Wall Street universe. The end of the doldrums. Instead, we got tepid. If that. Spin it however you prefer but, for me, the Facebook IPO was a dud of a thud, barely closing at a premium on the first day of its aftermarket.”

Today, that “dud of a thud” company boasts a $540 billion market cap, and trades at more than three times its stock price from its first day on the Nasdaq. So let’s calm down and remember — first-day trading does not determine a company’s future.

Yes, Uber’s $69.7 billion market cap at Friday’s close was a far cry from the $120 billion prediction some were making, but it has certainly not been long enough for anyone to suggest that Uber’s debut will determine the entire direction of Silicon Valley unicorns for years to come.

You know what will determine that direction? A path to profitability. And there was one biiiig, notable difference between Facebook & Uber’s public offerings. In the year leading up to their IPOs, Facebook earned nearly $2 billion in operating profit while Uber lost almost $3 billion.

Investors today are willing to overlook profitability so long as there’s a promise for long-term growth. As one Term Sheet reader recently noted, Silicon Valley and Wall Street often don’t speak the same language. “Most in the Valley see themselves as optimistic futurists, able to create and/or predict the future, creating immense societal impact, which doesn’t always translate to earnings,” he wrote. “Wall Street, as we know, is a less forgiving environment, valuing financial forecasting and predictability above all else. Societal implications are an afterthought.”

At some point, Uber and its ride-hailing counterparts will need to swing to profitability — or at least attempt to get closer. They’ll need to justify their value proposition to investors because it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense right now.

So we can sit around and speculate the causes behind Uber’s disastrous IPO, but in the end, it’s going to be profitability that matters. We all know there’s some sort of value — after all, we use the service every day — but Wall Street’s job is to put a number on it.

And that won’t be settled in a day.

…IN RELATED NEWS: Uber investor Bill Gurley (the VC who led the crusade to oust Travis Kalanick as CEO) received one of the biggest personal payouts in venture capital history: an amount estimated to be more than $600 million, according to Bloomberg.

