Plenty of people though Uber was going to make history–just not this kind.

Shares of Uber stalled on their first day of trading Friday, falling 7.6% to just under $42 amid mounting trade war tensions.

And, according to noted IPO watcher Jay Ritter of the University of Florida, on a dollar basis, investors who purchased the 180 million shares offered through the IPO at $45 per share collectively logged $618 million in paper losses Friday. That represents the worst dollar losses for a U.S. IPO going back through 1975, excluding foreign stock listing in the country via American Depository Shares.

In terms of the share price drop, Uber’s IPO ranks as the ninth worst first day performer of all time, according to DealLogic.

That meant extremely bad news for investors, including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The sell off came as President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with China, boosting tariffs on some $200 billion worth of goods from 10% to 25% Friday. Investors have also been somewhat jittery about Uber, after its rival, Lyft, also had a lackluster IPO. Shares of the latter firm are down 35% since their debut in April.

First day trading doesn’t determine a company’s future, however. (Remember Facebook’s flop?) And while IPOs are often priced to “pop” on the first day, critics of the practice argue that it leaves cash on the table—cash that investors were willing to pay, but the company ultimately did not take to grow its business.

Regardless, this probably is not the kind of history the transformative company hoped to make on its first day as a public company.

