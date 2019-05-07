Lord & Taylor, Royal Baby, Women's Hockey: Broadsheet May 7

• Not fun and games. Yesterday, more than 150 workers Riot Games walked out of the gaming company’s L.A. office. The protest centered around the company’s policy on forced arbitration, and comes after a Kotaku investigation that revealed an alleged culture of endemic sexism at Riot and a legal challenge from a number of current and former employees who say, among other things, that the company discriminated against them, violating California’s Equal Pay Act.

Kotaku reports that Riot last week filed a motion to force two of those would-be litigants into arbitration, since they’d signed paperwork agreeing to the closed-door process upon joining the company. Not surprisingly, the move upset some employees. Soon after, Riot said it would give incoming employees the ability to opt out of forced arbitration for harassment suits and that it would consider extending that option to current employees “as soon as current litigation is resolved.”

It’s the latest in a pair of Silicon Valley trends—or at least, one trend and one mini-trend. There is clearly a move away from requiring employees to agree to forced arbitration for #MeToo-related claims. Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, and Google have all recently changed their policies to allow workers to sue over—and therefore make public—allegations of harassment. At Google, that change came in the wake last year’s massive employee walkout—and now Riot joins the search giant as a place where employees are using public protests to make known their dissatisfaction with their companies’ treatment of harassment and related issues.

Will more tech industry workers follow in their footsteps and take to the street to demand transparency? I don’t know—but I do know there’s something poetic about workers raising their voices and taking such a public stand against policies that have long been used to keep charges of sexism, abuse, and discrimination quiet and out of sight.

Kotaku