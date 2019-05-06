Chief People Officer Cindy Robbins Leaves Salesforce

Cindy Robbins, president and chief people officer at Salesforce, is set to leave the company after 13 years, Fortune has learned.

Robbins will depart her role at the end of the month. “I’m ready to take a pause and advise organizations, advocate for gender equality, and spend time with my family. I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” she told Fortune.

Robbins was a driving force at Salesforce, and sparked the company’s well-publicized analysis and correction of its gender pay gap. Robbins famously convinced Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to take financial steps to eliminate its gender wage gap, with the company eventually spending $10.3 million to do so.

“Cindy has made incredible contributions to the company during her 13-year tenure, helping to scale our organization to nearly 40,000 strong and advancing our commitment to gender equality. We wish her the very best in her next chapter,” Salesforce spokeswoman Annie Vincent said.

In her years at Salesforce, Robbins oversaw recruitment and the company’s global business partners. She previously worked at BEA, OpenWave, Plumtree Software, and Excite@Home.