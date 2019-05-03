Startups Are The Way To Diversity In Tech

This must-read piece from USA Today’s Jessica Guynn makes the case that if true diversity in Silicon Valley is ever to become a reality, we’ll need to give up on the idea that large caps and unicorns will ever get us there. She cites Project Include founder Ellen Pao, who says that big companies are stuck because they’ve “embedded all of these biases into all of their operations.” Project Include has been working with startups instead, having difficult conversations with CEOs about race and culture and helping them set clear staffing targets: 10% black, African American and African employees, 10% Hispanic or Latinx employees, and 5% non-binary, and split between men and women. It’s working. “We saw that the top startups in our program could get to very high numbers of underrepresented groups in their workforces, so it gives me hope that people can do that across all types of startups and eventually across all of tech,” says Pao. Check out the depressing benchmarks in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Diversity in High Tech Report.