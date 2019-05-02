Bill Clinton Is Launching a Podcast

Since leaving the Oval Office, Bill Clinton has been an author, a public speaker, an avid booster of the U.S. soccer team and more. But now he’s adding another title to his multi-hyphenate career: Podcaster.

The former president and daughter Chelsea Clinton have announced the “Why Am I Telling You This?” podcast on Apple’s iTunes. Set to debut this summer, the audio programs will features stories from both Clintons as well as staffers at the Clinton Foundation and other guests, with a focus on issues and events shaping the world.

The title comes from a phase Clinton often uses in speeches as he connects stories to issues he’s trying to illustrate. Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is not involved in the podcast.

Clinton has always been a loquacious speaker who’s fond of telling stories, so in some ways, a podcast is a natural step.

“Growing up in Arkansas just after World War II in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, most of our entertainment revolved around storytelling,” Clinton says in the preview announcing the series. “Listening to my relatives and neighbors … led me to believe that everyone has a story, and that everyone’s story has value.”