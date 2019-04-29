This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

It has been three years since Silicon Valley lost one of its greats, Bill Campbell, the former Intuit CEO, Apple board member, executive coach to the great and less-great, and billionaire beer drinker. I wrote about how much he meant to me—and many, many others—immediately after his death. A few months later, we assembled some of his prominent mentees for a tribute panel at Brainstorm Tech in Aspen, Colo.

Now one of the most famous executives Campbell advised, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, has co-authored a book, Trillion-Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley’s Bill Campbell. It is getting good marks, including this fun piece by Yahoo’s Andy Serwer, who explains my role in introducing him to Campbell. Serwer, the last managing editor of Fortune, then assigned Jennifer Reingold to write a feature about Campbell, still the best single account of his illustrious career and complicated personality. The Wall Street Journal also published a good interview with Schmidt, who explains some of Campbell’s folksy advice. This includes: ‘If you make a mistake, admit it, and do it right now. And if you didn’t make a mistake, don’t admit it.’

There was a book party last week in Palo Alto for Schmidt and his co-authors. Many of Campbell’s acolytes showed up to share a drink and to remember a man who understood what life and business are about.

Here’s how I ended my ode to Campbell the week he died in 2016:

Bill Campbell was a hugger. His hugs weren’t the one-arm “bro hug” pat-downs popular with app-economy entrepreneurs of Silicon Valley today. They were fierce, loving, full-of-life bear hugs that let you know how much he cared. His warm embrace touched the lives of too many to count. A true coach, he lived by example—reminding his many friends and admirers that life and business are serious affairs but also a helluva lot of fun. This is his legacy.

Those who knew him won’t stop missing him.

***

I made a mistake here on Friday by saying Uber isn’t growing. I meant to write that growth in Uber’s core business has slowed. The company grew revenues overall by 42% last year and about 20% in the just-completed first quarter.