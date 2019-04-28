'Avengers: Endgame' Smashes Global Box Office Record With $1.2 Billion

The game has now moved to a whole new level, with the Avengers smashing opening-weekend records with a global $1.2 billion take at the box office, Walt Disney Co. said on Sunday.

“Avengers: Endgame” took in $350 million in the U.S. and Canada, blowing through the previous record of $258 million that was held by the superhero team’s own gloved hands with last year’s “Infinity War.” Disney now boasts the top four spots for opening weekends in the U.S. and Canada, rounded out by “The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” from the Star Wars franchise, according to researcher Comscore Inc.

The worldwide total included $330.5 million in China, and records fell like skyscrapers under attack. “Avengers: Endgame” took in a domestic record of $156.7 million on its first day, including Thursday night previews, beating the previous mark of $119 million held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015.

The picture, the latest installment from Disney’s Marvel studio, caps a 22-movie storyline that began with “Iron Man” in 2008. The Avengers superheroes, including Captain America, Hulk and Black Widow, are now battling the intergalactic villain Thanos, who was last seen wiping out half the living creatures in the universe.

Disney, which also owns the Star Wars franchise and is usually cautious with forecasts, had originally suggested an opening weekend in the $300 million range.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“The $60 million taken in from Thursday night previews is the highest ever, and suggests a domestic tally of more than $800 million, with a potential to break $2.5 billion globally. That could also help movie theaters get a boost, potentially offsetting the 17% slump year-to-date.”

–Geetha Ranganathan, senior industry analyst Click here to view the piece

With this kind of juice, there’s every reason to believe “Endgame” will challenge the $2.07 billion worldwide gross of “The Force Awakens,” set in 2015. Only two other films in Hollywood history have taken in more: “Avatar” in 2009 and “Titanic,” released in 1997.

The Marvel machine has been a huge moneymaker for Disney. Last year’s “Infinity War,” for example, earned an estimated $985 million in profit, including TV, toys and theater ticket sales.