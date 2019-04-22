Melinda Gates, Sri Lanka, Lyra McKee: Broadsheet April 22

• Mom lit. Today’s guest essay comes to us from Fortune’s Michal Lev-Ram, who recently sat down with philanthropist and investor Melinda Gates to discuss Gates’s new book, The Moment of Lift (read the Q+A here):

For someone who loves books, I sure don’t read that many of them. Why? Despite my best intentions to make time for literature, life with three kids (and, ahem, a job) means that other plans are usually in store for me—last week’s curve balls included a pink eye epidemic, which was only slightly better than The Great Lice Outbreak that afflicted my household last fall. (Don’t judge.)

Lately, though, I’ve managed to crack open and actually read a few books: Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Becoming, educator Esther Wojcicki’s How to Raise Successful People, and The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. It wasn’t totally intentional, but all three recently-published works happen to be written by powerful women who happen to be mothers. And all three provided a message that many of us need to hear over and over again—no one, not even the seemingly most successful woman in the room, has this whole work-kids-relationship thing totally figured out. Obama writes about battling guilt while taking work calls from home after her firstborn Malia’s birth. Wojcicki, the mother of three highly-successful daughters, opens up about her own toxic childhood and the hard work that goes into breaking the cycle of abuse. Gates, wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, delves into the challenge of figuring out an equitable division of labor at home—yes, that’s a struggle even for the uber-wealthy.

These three strong women come from very different walks of life, and their lives have unfolded in very different ways. But they have this in common: A big part of their strength comes from their ability to be real about their vulnerabilities, and to share them with others. As Obama says in her memoir: Our stories aren’t always “pretty or perfect.”

A few weeks back, after a particularly imperfect morning getting all three kids ready for school, another mother approached me as I was rushing through the drop-off routine. She had a big smile on her face. Oh no, I thought, she’s going to ask me to volunteer for something. Instead, she handed me a little piece of paper with the words, “You’re a good mom.” I almost started crying right then and there. Could this be my guardian angel, sent from above to remind me that it’s okay not to be perfect?

Well, as it turned out, the card was actually an ad for a clothing line this other mom had started. But in the moment before I realized that someone was just trying to sell me something, I felt like I wasn’t alone. That I wasn’t the only one who listens in to early-morning conference calls while packing lunches and changing diapers and all of a sudden realizing we’re out of formula. So, to all the moms out there: You’re a good mom. And also, go read a book, even if you have to sneak some pages between applying antibiotic eye drops.