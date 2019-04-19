Term Sheet -- Friday, April 19

“I have no idea why.”

No, that’s not what I say when I get an angry email from a company asking why their funding round wasn’t in Term Sheet today 😅 It’s how Zoom CEO Eric Yuan responded to Fortune’s question about why shares in his video company soared 76% in their first day of trading after the IPO. Gotta appreciate the candor.

Asked whether Zoom had left money on the table by pricing its shares too low, Yuan said that Wall Street’s reaction was “out of our control.” He added that Zoom considers investors as its partners, and he “always wants the partner to make money as well.”

Zoom, whose shares finished at $62, raised nearly $350 million through its IPO, which coincided with the IPO of online pinboard Pinterest. Pinterest shares also soared in their first day of trading with a gain of 28% to $24.40.

My colleague Jen Wieczner explains how Pinterest’s IPO might’ve made you richer, even if you didn’t buy the stock yesterday. She explains that although venture capitalists and hedge funds typically dominate private funding rounds, the Pinterest IPO is an exception: One of the company’s largest shareholders is Fidelity, which owns Pinterest stock on behalf of many retirement savers, whether they know it or not.

Fidelity owns 7.1% of Pinterest, nearly as much as the 9.6% stake held by Andreessen Horowitz and more than the 6% owned by Valiant, one of Pinterest’s hedge fund backers. Most of Fidelity’s shares, which are now worth more than $787 million in total, are held in the Fidelity Contrafund, a mutual fund that is a popular offering in 401(k) retirement plans.

Here’s what’s interesting: Fidelity funds owned shares in Lyft before the ride-hailing company went public in March; their stakes are now worth more than $1 billion combined. They also hold stock in Uber as well as other highly valued private companies such as WeWork and Airbnb.

In other words, Fidelity is a force behind the scenes.

