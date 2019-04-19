Target Recalls Nearly 500,000 Toys

Target is recalling nearly half a million wooden toy cars and trucks after learning they present a choking hazard to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) alerted parents late Thursday to look out for vehicles from the Bullseye Playground Toy collection. Wheels on the toy cars and trucks can detach, which presents the potential threat. No injuries have been reported so far.

#Recall: Approx. 495,000 @Target Wooden Toy Vehicles. The wheels on the vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Get full refund. CONTACT: 800-440-0680 or https://t.co/MxlKzyn0Ub. Full recall notice: https://t.co/VE5Zq6Cwdl pic.twitter.com/UBpZB8BKoF — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 18, 2019

The toys were sold at Target in October and November 2018 for roughly $1 each. A collection of eight vehicles sold for $8. Recalled vehicles include a caboose, a sleigh with Santa in it, an ice cream truck/food truck, a train, a police car, a fire truck, a taxi, and a digger.

The CPSC website has specific item numbers included in the recall.

The Target recall follows two major toy recalls this year. Fisher-Price recalled its popular Rock ‘N Play sleeper for toddlers, following pressure from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which called it “deadly.” And in February, Fisher-Price recalled 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Campers due to a malfunctioning gas pedal that poses “an injury hazard.”

Parents who own the affected Target toy vehicles are encouraged to return them to the store to obtain a refund or discard them.