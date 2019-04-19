Fiat Chrysler Recalls 320,000 Vehicles

More than 320,000 Dodge Darts are being recalled due to a transmission defect that could allow the cars to roll away.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling Darts made between 2013 and 2016 with automatic transmissions. The defect could prevent drivers from shifting the car into park, according to the automaker.

To date, there have not been any reported crashes or fatalities, but thousands of Dart owners have reported the need to get their cars repaired.

This is the second significant recall in just over a month for Fiat Chrysler. In March, the company recalled 860,000 vehicles after the Environmental Protection Agency notified the company the models failed to pass government tests. (The recalls related to those tests may not be over, either.)

The two incidents come at the same time as an ongoing recall of tens of millions of cars and trucks because of defective airbags.

On Tuesday, Honda was forced to recall 1.1 million vehicles, many for the second time, as part of that ongoing recall. Last December, Toyota and Lexus recalled 65,000 vehicles. And Ford has previously agreed to pay $300 million to settle consumers’ economic loss claims connected to the Takata recall.

According to the NHTSA, there are 50 million defective Takata airbags in 37 million U.S. vehicles.