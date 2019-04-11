Halloween Brexit, Trump Taxes, Fed Pressure: CEO Daily for April 11, 2019

Halloween Brexit

The Brexit date has now been pushed back to Halloween, which is a bit on-the-nose for what has become an ongoing horror story, but there you go. The new date was a compromise between those EU leaders who only wanted to grant the U.K. a short extension (e.g. France’s Emmanuel Macron) and those who wanted a year-long delay so the country could really sort itself out (e.g. President of the European Council Donald Tusk.) There is nothing to say the U.K. may not ask for a further extension at the end of October, as it’s quite possible that it will squander the time it’s been given. BBC

Trump Taxes

Democratic lawmakers wanted the U.S. Treasury Department to hand over President Trump’s tax returns yesterday, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said no-can-do. Legal experts reckon the spat will end up in the courts. Guardian

Fed Pressure

The IMF is not impressed by President Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve. “Undermining central-bank independence would be dangerous,” said Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s monetary and capital-markets division. “It’s very much rooted in the institution that they don’t have to listen if they get calls” from politicians, he added. Bloomberg

China Talks

There’s been a limited breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade talks: the two sides have agreed to establish enforcement offices that would monitor whether each side is implementing the pledges it makes. China has been worried that U.S. officials monitoring its policies would constitute an infringement of sovereignty, but now they’ll get to do the same in return. South China Morning Post