The Best Places to Work in Health Care and Biopharma

Texas Health Resources tops the list of best health care companies once again, while AbbVie moves up to the top of the biopharma list in this annual ranking from Fortune partner Great Place to Work, which analyzed survey results representing nearly 730,000 U.S. employees. Take a look at this year’s companies below and learn more about the methodology behind the list here.

Top Health Care Companies

(Scroll down for the top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.)

1. Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources

U.S. headquarters: Arlington, Texas

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 22,395

Total worldwide revenue: $4,700,000,000

Employees say:

“Faith-based organization that is as much concerned about its employees as they are for our patients. It’s innovative and supports ongoing development through the various resources which are available to all employees.”

2. Encompass Health — Homecare and Hospice

Courtesy of Encompass Health

U.S. headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: $783,300,000

Employees say:

“I have worked for the company for a little over a year now. I have met the CEO on three separate occasions and she knows my name!”

3. Livongo Health

Courtesy of Livongo Health

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: 342

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“I don’t know how they do it, but our recruiters and hiring managers seem to find the most incredible talent. Our employees share an incredibly rare quality of balancing competent skills, devoted work ethic, and genuine kindness and compassion.”

4. Caring Nurses, Inc.

Courtesy of Caring Nurses

U.S. headquarters: Las Vegas, Nevada

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: 103

Total worldwide revenue: $9,000,000



Employees say:

“I feel respected and supported by the management. They always have my back and I’m proud of what our home care agency does for our community.”

5. Aledade

Courtesy of Aledale

U.S. headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Number of U.S. employees: 225

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Highly collaborative and agile culture. Ideas and iniatiives are generated and acted upon from all levels of the organization without restrictions around the organizational hierarchy.”

6. Southern Ohio Medical Center

Courtesy of Southern Ohio Medical Center

U.S. headquarters: Portsmouth, Ohio

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 2,713

Total worldwide revenue: $365,410,766

Employees say:

“They listen to ideas from all levels and make honest decisions that benefit the patients as well as the employees. I trust that SOMC will be in business, providing excellent care for many, many years to come, unlike some other local organizations.”

7. BayCare Health System, Inc.

Courtesy of BayCare Health System

U.S. headquarters: Clearwater, Florida

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 23,853

Total worldwide revenue: $3,929,807,000

Employees say:

“Our healthcare benefits are providing numerous healthy options for employees, from food, to walking paths, on site classes, etc. In 27 years as a healthcare provider I have never had so many opportunities regarding my own health through an employer.”

8. Baptist Health South Florida

Courtesy of Baptist Health South Florida

U.S. headquarters: Coral Gables, Florida

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 16,541

Total worldwide revenue: $2,479,762,291

Employees say:

“This is a place where patients, employees, family members, and the community in general is important. This organization goes far to improve the quality of health and life for everyone.”

9. Jackson Healthcare

Courtesy of Jackson Healthcare

U.S. headquarters: Alpharetta, Georgia

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: 1,403

Total worldwide revenue: $1,050,000,000

Employees say:

“Jackson Healthcare is the only place I’ve ever worked where the org chart is treated as a flat line in almost every conversation. I feel comfortable making suggestions all the way up the chain, and know that my ideas will be considered.”

10. Cottage Health

Courtesy of Cottage Health

U.S. headquarters: Santa Barbara, California

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 3,475

Total worldwide revenue: $801,862,860

Employees say:

“This company lives its values of Excellence, Integrity, and Compassion and you feel it when you walk through the front door. It is palpable.”

11. Forward

Courtesy of Forward

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry vertical: Specialty

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“World-changing mission and incredibly smart people who are bought into it. Everyone from leadership down is on the same page with regard to what Forward can be. We continue to prioritize passion for the mission highly as we hire additional people.”

12. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Courtesy of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

U.S. headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 4,483

Total worldwide revenue: $883,206,069

Employees say:

“The worldwide diversity of people that work here is amazing. St. Jude is a great place to work. I know what is expected of me when I come to work, and I am given the space and tools to accomplish my daily goals.”

13. myNexus, Inc.

Courtesy of myNexus

U.S. headquarters: Brentwood, Tennessee

Industry vertical: Health Insurance

Number of U.S. employees: 228

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“The unique thing about this company is the access that you have towards the owner and upper management. I feel I could go and talk to any of the upper management and they would listen.”

14. Medical Solutions Supplier

Courtesy of Medical Solutions

U.S. headquarters: Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

Industry vertical: Medical sales/distribution

Number of U.S. employees: 60

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Transparency, the ability to overcome obstacles, the amount of feedback that is asked of employees, and the quick response to changes.”

15. Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth

Courtesy of Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Forth Worth

U.S. headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 268

Total worldwide revenue: $25,181,541

Employees say:

“Everyone is accepted for exactly who they are. Differences are celebrated.”

16. Vargo Physical Therapy

Courtesy of Vargo Physical Therapy

U.S. headquarters: Westlake Village, California

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: 127

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“I am impressed with the company’s culture. During my interview the message was loud and clear that employees are valued a great deal. And since I have been working the message is still the same. Employees matter. I truly enjoy working here.”

17. Atlantic Health System

Courtesy of Atlantic Health System

U.S. headquarters: Morristown, New Jersey

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 12,680

Total worldwide revenue: $2,722,746,000

Employees say:

“They appreciate their employees as human beings not just employees. They put the employee’s needs first and celebrate diversity.”

18. Licking Memorial Health Systems

Courtesy of Licking Memorial Health Systems

U.S. headquarters: Newark, Ohio

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 2,012

Total worldwide revenue: $652,000,000

Employees say:

“The organization feels family owned, where everyone from the CEO/Dept VPs to a physician’s office clerk take care of each other. The kindness and generosity I have seen from LMH is something you do not find anywhere else.”

19. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

U.S. headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 9,587

Total worldwide revenue: $1,685,348,000

Employees say:

“I love Fit for Life, Food Truck Wednesday, Wellness Wednesday, Summer Perks, cafeteria food, and all of the smiling faces.”

20. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Courtesy of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

U.S. headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 11,195

Total worldwide revenue: $1,997,578,000

Employees say:

“I love the transparency, autonomy to ask and to make decisions within my scope of practice. I am allowed to take on opportunities if I want to.”

21. InformedDNA

Courtesy of InformedDNA

U.S. headquarters: St. Petersburg, Florida

Industry vertical: Specialty

Number of U.S. employees: 108

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“There is a lot of care and focus given to innovation at all levels of the company. They encourage each employee to consider new ideas and bring those ideas to management for consideration. This creates a cooperative environment.”

22. Martin’s Point Health Care

Courtesy of Martin's Point Health Care

U.S. headquarters: Portland, Maine

Number of U.S. employees: 874

Total worldwide revenue: $785,107,298

Employees say:

“I feel valued here. I know that I can come up with new ideas and better ways to do things and that those ideas will be heard and appreciated regardless of whether they get implemented or not.”

23. Anova Healthcare System

Courtesy of Anova Healthcare

U.S. headquarters: McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: 289

Total worldwide revenue: $10,500,000

Employees say:

“Everyone in ‘upper management,’ from the company owner to the Branch Manager, makes it a point to know about important issues or events involving the employees. I have never worked for another company that cared so much about their employees.”

24. Kettering Health Network

Courtesy of Kettering Healthcare System

U.S. headquarters: Miamisburg, Ohio

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 11,124

Total worldwide revenue: $1,753,794,000

Employees say:

“I love our Monday morning prayer, as it gives you a chance to let go of what is weighing heavy on your heart or mind and allows you to focus on work. It really makes a difference when people can come together and pray for you and your family members.”

25. Orlando Health

Courtesy of Orlando Health

U.S. headquarters: Confidential

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Radical data transparency and relentless focus on goals have been transformative this past year, enabling major positive change and enabling our teams to generate new and better ideas for improvement.”

26. Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.

Courtesy of Advanced Correctional Healthcare

U.S. headquarters: Peoria, Illinois

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: 714

Total worldwide revenue: $59,491,070

Employees say:

“I love the recognition program and the fact that I feel that the executive team wants me to grow as a person and in my role.”

27. Ignite Medical Resorts

Courtesy of Ignite Medical Resorts

U.S. headquarters: Niles, Illinois

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: 292

Total worldwide revenue: $14,000,000

Employees say:

“I love working for owners who genuinely care about their employees and will go above and beyond to serve them.”

28. WellStar Health System

Courtesy of WellStar Health Systems

U.S. headquarters: Marietta, Georgia

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 18,166

Total worldwide revenue: $3,276,000,000

Employees say:

“I love the people, the atmosphere, the potential to grow, the many opportunities to advance in our career, and the benefits.”

29. Constellation Health Services

Courtesy of Constellation Health Services

U.S. headquarters: Norwalk, Connecticut

Industry vertical: Specialty

Number of U.S. employees: 538

Total worldwide revenue: $46,700,000

Employees say:

“They make me feel I matter!”

30. Ballantyne Center for Dentistry

Courtesy of Ballantyne Dentistry

U.S. headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Industry vertical: Specialty

Number of U.S. employees: 25

Total worldwide revenue: $5,300,000

Employees say:

“This is the first place I’ve worked that management truly cares about furthering your skills and works hands-on at developing them. They always encourage you to keep learning—there is no stopping point.”

31. Baylor Scott & White Health

Courtesy of Baylor Scott & White Health

U.S. headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 37,011

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Lots of help when needed. Management is available when we need any help. Staff are given every opportunity to raise their concerns and have their say in things that matter them the most.”

32. Nicklaus Children’s Health System

Courtesy of Nicklaus Children's Health

U.S. headquarters: Miami, Florida

Industry vertical: Hospital, Specialty, Services

Number of U.S. employees: 4,007

Total worldwide revenue: $701,398,600

Employees say:

“NCH really promotes employees to engage in self-care. Every position is made to feel important and an integral member of the hospital.”

33. Title21 Health Solutions

Courtesy of Title 21

U.S. headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Industry vertical: Specialty

Number of U.S. employees: 23

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential



Employees say:

“This company has a diverse team who shares a passion for serving others. It’s fun to work with really smart people who love what they do and are willing to share their knowledge and experience with you.”

34. Service Corporation International (SCI)

Courtesy of Service Corporation International

U.S. headquarters: Houston, Texas

Industry vertical: Services

Number of U.S. employees: 24,023

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“It is like a second family here.”

35. OhioHealth

Courtesy of OhioHealth

U.S. headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Industry vertical: Hospital

Number of U.S. employees: 23,431

Total worldwide revenue: $3,837,210,000

Employees say:

“What I like is the company as a whole. Management listens to the associates, hears them, and acts on what they heard.”

Top Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

1. AbbVie

Courtesy of AbbVie

U.S. headquarters: North Chicago, Illinois

Industry vertical: Biotechnology

Number of U.S. employees: 13,642

Total worldwide revenue: $28,200,000,000

Employees say:

“The executive leadership team is very approachable and very involved. They emphasize collaboration, respect for each other, and work-life balance. They understand that our greatest asset is the people and not the products.”

2. United Therapeutics Corporation

Courtesy of United Therapeutics Corporation

U.S. headquarters: Silver Spring, Maryland

Number of U.S. employees: 785

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“It is an empowering and enriching place to work, learn, share, and care! I’ve never worked with an organization or team as dedicated, talented, and genuine as my team.”

3. Horizon Pharma plc

Courtesy of Horizon Pharma

U.S. headquarters: Lake Forest, Illinois

Industry vertical: Pharmaceuticals

Number of U.S. employees: 900

Total worldwide revenue: $1,056,000,000

Employees say:

“I really think people embody the ‘For us, it’s personal’ mantra here. Everyone really feels connected to their work and the good they do. I also experience a very open environment that encourages new ideas and new ways to get things done.”

4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Courtesy of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

U.S. headquarters: Tarrytown, New York

Industry vertical: Biotechnology

Number of U.S. employees: 6,291

Total worldwide revenue: $5,900,000,000

Employees say:

“The organization gives you tools to do your job to the best of your ability. Employees are trusted to get the job done. Great sense of teamwork and friendship throughout the company.”

5. Genentech

Courtesy of Genentech

U.S. headquarters: South San Francisco, California

Industry vertical: Biotechnology

Number of U.S. employees: 14,279

Total worldwide revenue: $20,812,000,000

Employees say:

“The company doesn’t focus so much on your educational background as your abilities and your drive to improve yourself and learn. People genuinely care about your professional and personal development.”

6. Novo Nordisk Inc.

Courtesy of Novo Nordisk

U.S. headquarters: Plainsboro, New Jersey

Number of U.S. employees: 4,526

Total worldwide revenue: $17,871,000,000

Employees say:

“We make insulin. This saves people’s lives! I also love the fact that we hire employees of all ages. There are full-time employees who are hired here in their 60s!”

7. Tec Laboratories, Inc.

Courtesy of Tec Laboratories

U.S. headquarters: Albany, Oregon

Number of U.S. employees: Confidential

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“The CEO encourages everyone to think like a CEO. I am able to use my skills and interests to improve processes. Everyone treats each other like family.”

8. Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Courtesy of Takeda Pharmaceuticals

U.S. headquarters: Deerfield, Illinois

Industry vertical: Pharmaceuticals

Number of U.S. employees: 4,870

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“The opportunity to take advantage of opportunities with the support of management. The ability to have management support you, when you’re doing well, or when you make a mistake!”

9. Merck

Courtesy of Merck

U.S. headquarters: Kenilworth, New Jersey

Industry vertical: Pharmaceuticals

Number of U.S. employees: 22,972

Total worldwide revenue: $40,122,000,000

Employees say:

“The company fosters a culture of collaboration and encourages both professional and personal growth, and provides ample opportunity for both.”

10. Second Genome

Courtesy of Second Genome

U.S. headquarters: South San Francisco, California

Number of U.S. employees: 57

Total worldwide revenue: Confidential

Employees say:

“Great and friendly environment. Unique openness and flexibility to new ideas and ways of working to reach goals. Also, the company is willing to take the advice from employees and make it company policy.”

