For more than fifty years, the romance novel publishers have claimed the genre was also for high minded and serious readers. But only in the last few years has it been willing to embrace the bigoted elephant in the room. “For decades, publishers had confined many black romance authors to all-black lines, marketed only to black readers,” explains Lois Beckett. Three highly successful romance novelists, Beverly Jenkins, Alisha Rai, and Alyssa Cole have been taking on the status quo while delighting audiences of every hue. And the conversations get very interesting. “Many, many years ago, when I first started writing, someone said to me: ‘Oh, this is the first book where the heroine had brown nipples, like on the page,’ said Rai at a recent panel discussion on the industry. “I’m pretty sure nipples come in all shades, but they’re always, like, pink on the page, or berries, or some kind of pink fruit.”