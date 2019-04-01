State Street Fearless Girl, Joe Biden, Lucy Flores: Broadsheet April 1

• Failing the ‘Fearless Girl’? You might have heard about the disconnect between Wall Street’s Fearless Girl and its corporate backer, State Street Global Advisors, before. State Street settled claims that it underpaid women working at the firm two years ago.

Now new research from Morningstar shows another discrepancy. State Street’s Gender Diversity Index ETF, the fund within the firm specifically devoted to issues of gender diversity, failed to vote in favor of eight out of 10 shareholder resolutions on gender diversity that it faced between 2015 and 2018. (State Street says looking at shareholder resolutions “does not tell the whole story” of how the firm approaches this issue.)

Some of the resolutions State Street’s fund, known as SHE, voted against: an annual report on the gender pay gap at Aetna, a gender pay equity disclosure at American Express, and the inclusion of diversity as a CEO performance metric at TJX Companies, the corporation behind TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

Morningstar researcher Madison Sargis attributed some of this seeming hypocrisy to State Street’s tendency to consider voting action a “last resort;” it prefers to engage with companies directly. But two other gender lens investing funds she studied didn’t have trouble reflecting their missions in their voting records. At the Glenmede’s Women in Leadership Portfolio, for example, the fund voted in favor of all 14 resolutions on gender diversity it faced, even though the rest of the firm voted against those kinds of resolutions more than half the time.

Unlike Glenmede, State Street didn’t seem to adjust its voting approach to account for its gender lens investing fund’s mission. State Street’s signature cause with its Fearless Girl campaign is getting more women on boards of directors, and the fund did vote in favor of the one resolution it faced on that issue—to require diverse candidates for new director nominees at Discovery Inc.

But as Sargis told me, voting against initiatives related to topics like pay equity hurts the push for board diversity: Where are you going to find diverse candidates for boards if those potential directors have been underpaid throughout their careers and, perhaps, choose to step back from the workforce?

Sargis often looks at highly specific, fascinating issues. I also covered her finding that improved statistics on board diversity could be due to a small group of women gaining second and third directorships, rather than more women joining the ranks of corporate leadership.

This time around, she found a serious discrepancy between State Street’s gender diversity focused Fearless Girl campaign—which just expanded to London—and the firm’s fund that’s devoted to the same issue.

Special note: Be sure to check out Fortune’s newest newsletter Eye on A.I. The weekly briefing on the intersection of artificial intelligence and industry will give you an overarching view of A.I. and show you where it excels and where it fails. Subscribe here.