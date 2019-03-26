PlayStation VR Headset Sales Top 4 Million

The latest revival of virtual reality still hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, but Sony’s Playstation VR headset has proven to be one of the true success stories.

As of March 3, the company says it has sold 4.2 million headsets, more than doubling the total number in the past 15 months. It’s planning to actively support the platform, also, with plans to release 25 new VR games in the coming months, it said in a blog post.

Included among those are VR mini-games based on the popular Five Nights At Freddy’s franchise, as well as a VR version of No Man’s Sky, an AAA PS4 game. Also on the way is Trover Saves the Universe, a game from Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the Cartoon Network hit Rick and Morty.

While Oculus and HTC have not revealed life-to-date sales for their VR headsets, analysts say Sony has been the leader in the field by a wide margin. That’s in large part because of the number of PS4 units in people’s homes, which is close to 100 million. (Other high-end VR headsets have needed a powerful computer, which costs far more than a PS4, to operate.)

VR may not have revolutionized the video game industry, but it has found a home in other fields, including medicine and as a corporate training tool.