Yale Rescinds Admission of Student Accepted Through College Admissions Scandal

Yale University has rescinded the admission of a student who had been accepted as part of the recently revealed college admissions scandal.

According to the university, former Yale women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith provided “fraudulent athletic endorsements” for two applicants. One applicant was denied admission and the other had been attending Yale at the time of the scandal’s indictments. That student has since had their acceptance rescinded, CNN reports.

Court documents state the student had been accepted to Yale around January 2018 under the pretense of a fraudulent athletic profile. The parents had paid ringleader William Rick Singer $1.2 million to secure their child’s acceptance; $400,000 of this went to Meredith, who designated the student as a soccer recruit despite being aware of the falsified profile.

“On the very rare occasion when Yale receives an allegation that a current student included false information in an application, Yale gives the student the opportunity to address the allegation,” the university explained online. “If Yale determines that the allegation is true, the student’s admission is rescinded, based on language in the application that requires applicants to affirm that everything in the application is true and complete.”

Yale is the first university to rescind the acceptance of a student involved in the admissions scandal, although other universities are conducting similar investigations. According to CNN, the University of Southern California denied admission to six students in the current application cycle due to connections with the scandal.

The college admissions scandal has swept up dozens of wealthy parents and university coaches since news of the Massachusetts indictments broke. In exchange for payments up to $6.5 million, Singer orchestrated fake athletic profiles and exam results for children to gain acceptance to universities like Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, and Yale.