Chick-fil-A has faced heat over anti-LGBTQ attitudes in the past, including boycott efforts, as a Boycott Chick-fil-A Facebook page has chronicled since 2012.

And the issue has come up again this week. The Chick-fil-A Foundation donated in 2017 more than $1.8 million to three groups that reportedly have a history of anti-LGBTQ activity.

Those numbers were out of hundreds of donations and a total of $11.1 million donated, according to a tax filing made available by ThinkProgress, a project of the Center for American Progress.

In 2012, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy characterized the U.S. as “inviting God’s judgement on our nation when we shake our fist at him and we say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.”The result was an attempt at a nationwide boycott of the company and a counter-boycott created by Mike Huckabee, who was a Fox News host at the time.

In response to the PR, Chick-fil-A said it would no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

The three groups that received money in 2017 were the Fellowship of Christian Athletes ($1.7 million), the Salvation Army ($150,000), and the Paul Anderson Youth Home ($6,000).

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes supposedly communications an anti-LGBTQ message to college athletes, according to ThinkProgress. The site also said the Salvation Army has been accused of opposition to legal protection for LGBTQ people, although the organization has a webpage that says the Salvation Army provides services to LGBTQ individuals, including shelter, food, substance abuse help, and job training.

ThinkProgress further reported that the Paul Anderson Youth Home tells the boys living there that homosexuality and same-sex marriage are wrong.

Fortune has reached out to all three organizations.