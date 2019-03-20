Serena Williams Bumble, Grab Hooi Ling Tan, Facebook Ads: Broadsheet March 20

• Investing in women. Today’s your day, entrepreneurs—lots of big news from female founders. We have stories below on Grab, Glossier, Cleo, Birchbox, and newcomer Rory, a women-led vertical from telehealth startup Ro that focuses on the massively underserved needs of women in or approaching menopause.

But before we get to all that, a pair of stories from another part of the startup ecosystem: investors—and specifically, black female investors. First, Serena Williams, who, in addition to being the G.O.A.T. of the tennis world, has been making a name for herself as an investor. Through Serena Ventures, she’s been funding mostly female founders of color. Now, she’s taking that mission a step further, with an investment in the Bumble Fund, the VC fund launched by Whitney Wolfe Herd’s women-first dating app firm last year. In addition to putting her own cash on the line, Williams will also advise on the firm’s investing decisions. (Bumble is becoming Celeb Central; you may recall that Priyanka Chopra is also an investor in and advisor to the company.)

Also in the news: Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital. Yesterday, Axios’s Dan Primack (a former Fortune-ite) reported that Hamilton has thus far been unable to raise a new $36 million fund that was intended to invest solely in black female founders. Hamilton took issue with the report that her fundraise has ended—she characterizes it as on hold—but one thing is clear: the fund didn’t come together as originally planned. And later on Tuesday, Hamilton told investors she’s stepping down as CEO of Backstage Studio, the firm’s venture studio that incubates new companies and products, as Fortune‘s Polina Marinova reports. She’ll be focusing instead on “brand and vision evangelizing, raising assets under management, and mentoring my team.” (Christie Pitts, a partner and chief of staff at the firm, will be in charge of Backstage Studio as a result of the shake-up.)

While the past 24 hours cannot have been pleasant for Backstage, I would argue that reporting on a company’s missteps is as important as reporting on its successes. Hamilton has publicly discussed the fund—which she memorably dubbed the “IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME fund”—including saying that she planned to make multiple investments out of it by the end of last year, so it’s fair to point out that she’s failed to do so.

But the situation also calls to mind advice another female investor, BBG Venture’s Susan Lyne, has repeatedly given to female founders: Go big. One reason male investors take home the super-sized checks, says Lyne: “Men pitch unicorns and women pitch businesses.”

Big, audacious ideas—like, say, a VC fund devoted to funding black women—are the only way to change the world. But, they’re also very likely to fail, or at least take longer and be harder to execute than we might expect. The real test is what happens when road blocks appear. Do you hang it up, or do you dust yourself off, learn from your mistakes, and try again? I have no idea whether Hamilton will ever end up raising her $36 million, but there’s no indication that she’s ready to walk away. As she tweeted yesterday: “Grew a lot, built a ton, had some L’s, scaled back, would do it all again.”