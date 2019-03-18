Term Sheet -- Monday, March 18

Ride-hailing company Lyft begins its road show today, and it’s aiming high. The startup hopes to raise a maximum of $2.4 billion from its public debut at a valuation that could reach $23 billion. The company will offer a little more than 30 million shares, and the IPO range is currently set between $62 and $68 a share.

Even at the lower end of Lyft’s expected range, the company would still top its last private market valuation, which was pegged at $15.1 billion in June 2018. If all goes according to Lyft’s plan, the tech giant is poised to become one of the largest U.S.-listed new tech offerings since Alibaba Group went public in 2014.

But let’s not forget, Uber’s shadow is looming. Ride-hailing rival Uber is hoping for a valuation of as much as $120 billion, so its IPO has the potential to blow Lyft out of the water. Since Lyft is significantly less valuable than Uber, it could also lose out on investors who are holding out for Uber’s IPO.

Then again, my prediction is that Lyft will be viewed as an attractive proposition because of its steady gain of market share from its much-larger rival as well as its potential for rapid growth across the country from a smaller base. Now, we wait and see.

BIG DEAL: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. agreed to acquire Worldpay Inc. for approximately $34 billion in cash and stock, which marks the biggest ever deal in the white-hot payment processing sector. Florida-based FIS will also take on Worldpay’s net debt of $7.7 billion, bringing the enterprise value of the deal to around $43 billion. Worldpay, spun off from Royal Bank of Scotland in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, became the U.K.’s largest payments firm before it was taken over by Vantiv in a $10.4 billion deal that closed in January 2018.

Fortune’s Grace Dobush reports that the FIS deal is part of wider consolidation within the payment processing sector brought on by the fact that traditional merchant payment services focused for too long on their business with brick-and-mortar retailers and neglected the growing e-commerce sector. Read the full story here.

THE #METOO CLAUSE: Tech investors are now increasingly including “#MeToo clauses” in startup deals, which would require founders to disclose any complaints about sexual harassment in the workplace, according to The Financial Times. You might remember that in August 2018, Wall Street did something similar except they called it “the Weinstein clause.” It was reported that advisers were adding guarantees to certain merger agreements that legally vouch for the behavior of a company’s leadership. “…Certainly for the more progressive firms, we are seeing that this is being included,” Carson Burnham, co-chair of the M&A practice at Ogletree Deakins, told the FT.

…Meanwhile, Wall Street’s first major #MeToo case could head to trial.