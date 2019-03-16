Leonardo DiCaprio Has a New Job: Advising a Climate Tech Fund

Leonardo DiCaprio is joining a climate-technology fund as an adviser, bringing the Oscar-winning actor’s environmental activism deeper into the capital markets.

DiCaprio, 44, will advise on global growth-stage technology investments at the fund, which is part of Princeville Capital, a $500 million investment firm based in San Francisco and Hong Kong.

“Tackling climate change requires an urgent, broad-based shift in our energy use—and technology and private sector investments will play a critical role in securing a healthier future for our planet,” DiCaprio said Thursday in a statement. The actor, who starred in such films as “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Titanic” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” will also be an investor in the fund, which has about $150 million in assets.

It’s not DiCaprio’s first venture into climate technology. He also serves as an adviser at California energy efficiency startup Bluon Energy, which works to replace refrigerants with climate-safer substitutes. He’s also a board member at the World Wildlife Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council.